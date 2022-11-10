Patent Issued for Integrated risk analysis management (USPTO 11481693): United Services Automobile Association

Read full article on original website
Researchers’ Work from Firat University Focuses on Risk Management (Optimum Routing of Aerial Vehicles And Ambulances in Disaster Logistics): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “One of the most vital aspects of emergency management studies is the development and examination of post-disaster search and rescue activities and treatment facilities.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
New Risk Management Study Findings Have Been Reported from Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (Strategy of Digital Transformation of Industrial Enterprises: The Effects of The Introduction of Smart Manufacturing …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The socio-economic effects from the introduction of smart manufacturing technologies are of significant interest in terms of their generalisation and systematisation at the current stage of the digital transformation on industrial enterprises, as well as the objectives in the context of industrial modernization and new business model development.”
Patent Issued for System and method for data driven risk relationship review tool (USPTO 11481708): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Boliou,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481708, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Award-Winning Parametric Insurer FloodFlash Breaks into U.S. Market with First U.S. Hire
The hiring of Mark Hara is the beginning of FloodFlash's journey to change the U.S. flood insurance market with mass market parametric coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric flood insurance company FloodFlash, the first insurance provider to pay catastrophic flood claims as fast as 6 hours after a flood, announced today the hiring of.
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
National University of Science and Technology Researcher Provides New Insights into Risk Management (Causality Dynamics of Corruption And Economic Growth in An Emerging Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. of Science and Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Leveraging on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) and economic growth rate data from the. World Bank. (WB), this study employs a robust VAR...
HUB INTERNATIONAL TO OFFER NEW PROPRIETARY CANNABIS DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH HUB'S DIGITAL SMALL COMMERCIAL BROKERAGE PLATFORM
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of. , accessible through HUB's digital commercial insurance platform, streamlines the way medical or recreational cannabis dispensary in every legal market in the. U.S. secures business insurance coverage. Today's announcement marks HUB's ongoing...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
Enlyte’s 2022 Trends Report Offers Strategies to Tackle Big Issues in Auto, Casualty and Workers’ Comp
From inflation and regulatory issues to claims automation and the evolving workforce, experts weigh in with unique insight across the P&C landscape. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the nation faces uncertainties related to inflation, adversarial mid-term elections, workforce evolution and prescription drug costs, leaders in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets are seeking applicable information and new solutions to meet the challenges.
CerebrumX to Use Ford Connected Vehicle Data, with Customer Consent, to Help Transform Auto Insurance in North America with Usage-Based Insurance as-a-Service
Using the CerebrumX platform, Insurers can offer end-to-end usage-based insurance (UBI) programs with a reduced time to market and cost advantage for eligible 2020 model year or newer. Ford. and. Lincoln. vehicles. PRINCETON, N.J. ,. Nov. 14, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- CerebrumX Lab Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data services &...
SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share and admissions data)
This Quarterly Report and the documents that are incorporated by reference in. this Quarterly Report contain certain forward-looking statements within the. meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements. include all statements that do not relate solely to...
PACIFIC HEALTH CARE ORGANIZATION INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Statements and Results of Operations
Throughout this quarterly report, unless the context indicates otherwise, the terms, "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" refer to. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Medex Medical Management, Inc. ("MMM"), and, where applicable, our former subsidiaries. Industrial Resolutions Coalition. ("IRC"),. Medex Legal Support, Inc. ("MLS") and. Pacific Medical Holding Company, Inc.
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Best’s Market Segment Report: NFIP Adrift but Growing Private Flood Insurers Gain Traction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- While the final damage tally from Hurricane Ian may take years to fully develop, at least one early industry estimate places flood-related losses on par with Superstorm Sandy in 2012, potentially making it one of the largest single flooding events to occur under the National Flood Insurance Plan (NFIP), according to anAM Best report.
AICPA and U.S. Department of Labor Sign Inaugural Employers to Apprenticeship Program for Finance Business Partners
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The American Institute of CPAs. program. The nation’s first-of-its-type program for accounting and finance will establish a pipeline of highly engaged candidates that allows employers to monitor and develop more skilled, diverse, and long-term employees. The program is built on the globally rigorous CGMA Finance Leadership Program leading to the award of the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency Reports Findings in Antihyperuricemic Agents (Cardiovascular risk of urate-lowering drugs: A study using the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups of Japan): Drugs and Therapies – Antihyperuricemic Agents
-- New research on Drugs and Therapies - Antihyperuricemic Agents is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In the present study, we aimed to investigate the association between urate-lowering drugs and cardiovascular events, primarily focusing on the risk of febuxostat and topiroxostat when compared with allopurinol in.
ALLIANZ PARTNERS STRIKES GOLD TWICE AT THE 2022 TRAVVY AWARDS
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading travel insurance and assistance company, was named "Best Travel Insurance Provider - Overall" for the seventh consecutive year and "Best Travel Insurance Provider - Customer Service" at the 2022 Travvy Awards gala, held at the. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina. in. Florida. on. November 2, 2022.
