Investigators from University of Parma Target Flood Risk Management (Quantitative Flood Hazard Assessment Methods: a Review): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management

Findings from Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Provide New Insights into Risk Management (Estimation of Economic Effects From Product Customization of Russian Industrial Enterprises): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of digital production technologies, taking place within the framework of the global fourth industrial revolution, creates conditions for increasing the level of customization of industrial production, i.e. the ability to manufacture products that reflect the preferences of small groups of consumers and even individual customers.”
National University of Science and Technology Researcher Provides New Insights into Risk Management (Causality Dynamics of Corruption And Economic Growth in An Emerging Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. of Science and Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Leveraging on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) and economic growth rate data from the. World Bank. (WB), this study employs a robust VAR...
Researchers’ Work from Firat University Focuses on Risk Management (Optimum Routing of Aerial Vehicles And Ambulances in Disaster Logistics): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “One of the most vital aspects of emergency management studies is the development and examination of post-disaster search and rescue activities and treatment facilities.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
Reports on Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine Findings from University of Tokyo Provide New Insights (Predicting demand for long-term care using Japanese healthcare insurance claims data): Health and Medicine – Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine
-- A new study on environmental health and preventive medicine is now available. According to news reporting out of the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Driven by the rapid aging of the population,. Japan. introduced public long-term care insurance to reinforce healthcare services for the elderly in 2000.”. The...
Do National Health Insurance Schemes Guarantee Financial Risk Protection in the drive towards Universal Health Coverage in West Africa? A Systematic Review of Observational Studies.: Health Economics
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background To facilitate the drive towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) several countries in the West African subregion have over the last two decades adopted the system of. National Health Insurance. (NHI)...
Betterview and Guidewire Premiere Comprehensive Hail Risk Insights to Predict Roof Damage
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company leading P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced the launch of Betterview’s new Hail Risk Insights, created in collaboration with Guidewire. Hail Risk Insights, including a comprehensive Hail Risk Indicator (powered by Guidewire HazardHub hail risk data), will be available on the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, allowing users to predict and prevent losses, reduce premium leakage, and build a better customer experience.
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency Reports Findings in Antihyperuricemic Agents (Cardiovascular risk of urate-lowering drugs: A study using the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups of Japan): Drugs and Therapies – Antihyperuricemic Agents
-- New research on Drugs and Therapies - Antihyperuricemic Agents is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In the present study, we aimed to investigate the association between urate-lowering drugs and cardiovascular events, primarily focusing on the risk of febuxostat and topiroxostat when compared with allopurinol in.
Patent Issued for System and method for data driven risk relationship review tool (USPTO 11481708): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Boliou,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481708, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
New Type 2 Diabetes Study Results from University of Chicago Described (Quality of Care for Us Adults With Medicaid Insurance and Type 2 Diabetes In Federally Qualified Health Centers Compared With Other Primary Care Settings): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Type 2 Diabetes
2022 NOV 14 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Current study results on Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions - Type 2 Diabetes have been published. According to news reporting originating in. Chicago, Illinois. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The objective of...
Enlyte’s 2022 Trends Report Offers Strategies to Tackle Big Issues in Auto, Casualty and Workers’ Comp
From inflation and regulatory issues to claims automation and the evolving workforce, experts weigh in with unique insight across the P&C landscape. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the nation faces uncertainties related to inflation, adversarial mid-term elections, workforce evolution and prescription drug costs, leaders in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets are seeking applicable information and new solutions to meet the challenges.
Sick profit: Investigating private equity’s takeover of health care
Two-year-old Zion Gastelum died just days after dentists performed root canals and put crowns on six baby teeth at a clinic affiliated with a private equity firm. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Pouch Insurance Services chooses Milliman AccuRate score as usage-based insurance solution, launching them to the forefront of commercial auto insurance
SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that. has chosen Milliman AccuRate FleetTM as its platform for usage-based insurance scores. AccuRate Fleet is a usage-based insurance score designed to enable more accurate pricing of fleet exposure and driving behavior risk. Developed by Milliman actuaries and data scientists, AccuRate Fleet is based on over a billion miles of commercial auto driving data and thousands of crashes.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
Initiative launches to ‘fix the cracks’ in auto glass claims
A new initiative launched by insurance and tort reform groups is taking aim at assignment of benefits agreements for windshield repairs. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Car Insurance in Pigeon and Sandusky, Michigan: Schillinger Insurance Agency helps its clients invest in car insurance policies that offer them the best coverage at competitive rates.
Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance Agency was founded in 1947. They have consistently provided high-quality car, business, life, health, and. over the decades. They maintain a high customer satisfaction index and enjoy several customer referrals. Car insurance is among the most crucial risk management solutions...
