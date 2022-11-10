Recent Research from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Highlight Findings in Livestock Insurance (Unravelling the Pastoralist Paradox – Preferences for Land Tenure Security and Flexibility In Kenya): Livestock Insurance

Read full article on original website
National University of Science and Technology Researcher Provides New Insights into Risk Management (Causality Dynamics of Corruption And Economic Growth in An Emerging Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. of Science and Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Leveraging on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) and economic growth rate data from the. World Bank. (WB), this study employs a robust VAR...
Data on Risk Management Described by Researchers at Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (Problems of Digitalization of The Russian Industry): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article is devoted to the substantiation of the model of the formation of an industrial development ecosystem based on modern digital technologies in industry. The article deals with the problems of technological sovereignty of the Russian economy.”
Do National Health Insurance Schemes Guarantee Financial Risk Protection in the drive towards Universal Health Coverage in West Africa? A Systematic Review of Observational Studies.: Health Economics
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background To facilitate the drive towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) several countries in the West African subregion have over the last two decades adopted the system of. National Health Insurance. (NHI)...
Reports on Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine Findings from University of Tokyo Provide New Insights (Predicting demand for long-term care using Japanese healthcare insurance claims data): Health and Medicine – Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine
-- A new study on environmental health and preventive medicine is now available. According to news reporting out of the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Driven by the rapid aging of the population,. Japan. introduced public long-term care insurance to reinforce healthcare services for the elderly in 2000.”. The...
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency Reports Findings in Antihyperuricemic Agents (Cardiovascular risk of urate-lowering drugs: A study using the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups of Japan): Drugs and Therapies – Antihyperuricemic Agents
-- New research on Drugs and Therapies - Antihyperuricemic Agents is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In the present study, we aimed to investigate the association between urate-lowering drugs and cardiovascular events, primarily focusing on the risk of febuxostat and topiroxostat when compared with allopurinol in.
Researchers’ Work from Firat University Focuses on Risk Management (Optimum Routing of Aerial Vehicles And Ambulances in Disaster Logistics): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “One of the most vital aspects of emergency management studies is the development and examination of post-disaster search and rescue activities and treatment facilities.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
Agriculture Reinsurance Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 29.26 billion By 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Agriculture Reinsurance Market to See Major Boost in coming years | General Keywords: Agriculture Reinsurance Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Revenue. Due to the rising consumption of different products, the value sales of the global "Agriculture Reinsurance" market have been increasing. The statistics and data are collected...
Patent Issued for Intelligent software agent to facilitate software development and operations (USPTO 11481209): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Mittal, Sachin (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481209, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Nov. 12 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles, including the following topics, in its. November 2022. edition:. Articles:. * Dynamic Connectedness between Indicators of the Ghana Stock Exchange Returns and Macroeconomic Fundamentals. *...
Award-Winning Parametric Insurer FloodFlash Breaks into U.S. Market with First U.S. Hire
The hiring of Mark Hara is the beginning of FloodFlash's journey to change the U.S. flood insurance market with mass market parametric coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric flood insurance company FloodFlash, the first insurance provider to pay catastrophic flood claims as fast as 6 hours after a flood, announced today the hiring of.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Appoints Craig Taylor Regional Head of Property, Australia & New Zealand
BOSTON & SYDNEY --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. to the expanded role of Regional Head of Property,. “BHSI continues to grow our Technical Lines, Corporate and Mid-market books throughout. Australia. and New Zealand,” said. Mark Lingafelter. , Head of. Australasia. , BHSI. “Over the last 7 years, Craig...
Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners Invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting
NEW YORK , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a middle market private equity firm with offices in. ("HEP"), a healthcare-focused investment firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in. the United States. , today announced that the firms have jointly invested in.
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
Betterview and Guidewire Premiere Comprehensive Hail Risk Insights to Predict Roof Damage
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company leading P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced the launch of Betterview’s new Hail Risk Insights, created in collaboration with Guidewire. Hail Risk Insights, including a comprehensive Hail Risk Indicator (powered by Guidewire HazardHub hail risk data), will be available on the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, allowing users to predict and prevent losses, reduce premium leakage, and build a better customer experience.
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
New Type 2 Diabetes Study Results from University of Chicago Described (Quality of Care for Us Adults With Medicaid Insurance and Type 2 Diabetes In Federally Qualified Health Centers Compared With Other Primary Care Settings): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Type 2 Diabetes
2022 NOV 14 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- Current study results on Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions - Type 2 Diabetes have been published. According to news reporting originating in. Chicago, Illinois. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The objective of...
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
Sick profit: Investigating private equity’s takeover of health care
Two-year-old Zion Gastelum died just days after dentists performed root canals and put crowns on six baby teeth at a clinic affiliated with a private equity firm. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Enlyte’s 2022 Trends Report Offers Strategies to Tackle Big Issues in Auto, Casualty and Workers’ Comp
From inflation and regulatory issues to claims automation and the evolving workforce, experts weigh in with unique insight across the P&C landscape. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the nation faces uncertainties related to inflation, adversarial mid-term elections, workforce evolution and prescription drug costs, leaders in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets are seeking applicable information and new solutions to meet the challenges.
