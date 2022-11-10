Read full article on original website
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up
Clayton County will help residents needing rental assistance sign up for the support this weekend....
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
Fulton County Schools to set calendars for next two years
The Fulton County Board of Education gave early approval to the calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA bus driver celebrated for 50 years of service with special honor
ATLANTA - MARTA is honoring and celebrating a longtime bus operator's 50 years of service with a custom bus. Adamsville native Coy Dumas Jr. started the job back in 1972 when the agency was known as Atlanta transit. When he started, Dumas said he would get concerned looks from some...
claytoncountyga.gov
EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
Councilman wants to revive hospital in Fulton County after AMC closure
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in the southern part of the metro area say it makes no sense they don’t have their own hospital. A local councilman thinks he has a solution. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. East Point Councilman Joshua Butler IV...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
Student allowed to come back to school after saying he’ll murder classmate on social media
MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County mother is furious after a student she says threatened to murder her daughter was allowed to come back to school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother who says the boy threatened to kill her on daughter on social media and only received a short suspension from Cambridge High School.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD provides update after 21-year-old shot, killed in Atlanta Chick-fil-A parking lot
When police arrived, they saw a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Human rights group says Fulton inmates suffer from lice, malnourishment
Fulton County Jail is understaffed amid cases of malnourishment, lice and scabies among some inmates, according to Fulto...
Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County family dealing with unwanted rat infestation
The Gwinnett County family keeps their apartment clean and tidy, but you can hear the rodent activity in the walls and see the damage. They say all attempts to move to a renovated apartment have failed.
'It doesn't take blood to make family' | 16 children find forever homes during Adoption Day event in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Right now in Gwinnett County, alone, there are 380 children in the foster care system. As of Monday, 16 of those children found their forever homes and had their adoptions finalized during Gwinnett County's first-ever Adoption Day celebration. Like 19-month-old, Paisley Orr. "She's the one...
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
