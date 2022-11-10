ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
claytoncountyga.gov

EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy