Reports from Marquette University Provide New Insights into COVID-19 (Covid-19 and Latinx Alcohol Use: the Role of Health Insurance): Coronavirus – COVID-19

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’ s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She is hardly alone among OB-GYNs born or trained in New Jersey, many of whom have opted to flee the Garden State and practice elsewhere,…

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO