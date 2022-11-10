Findings on Insurance Discussed by Investigators at University of Quebec Montreal (Ratemaking Territories and Adverse Selection for Flood Insurance): Insurance

Read full article on original website
Related
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Data on Risk Management Described by Researchers at Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (Problems of Digitalization of The Russian Industry): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article is devoted to the substantiation of the model of the formation of an industrial development ecosystem based on modern digital technologies in industry. The article deals with the problems of technological sovereignty of the Russian economy.”
Pouch Insurance Services chooses Milliman AccuRate score as usage-based insurance solution, launching them to the forefront of commercial auto insurance
SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that. has chosen Milliman AccuRate FleetTM as its platform for usage-based insurance scores. AccuRate Fleet is a usage-based insurance score designed to enable more accurate pricing of fleet exposure and driving behavior risk. Developed by Milliman actuaries and data scientists, AccuRate Fleet is based on over a billion miles of commercial auto driving data and thousands of crashes.
Researchers’ Work from Firat University Focuses on Risk Management (Optimum Routing of Aerial Vehicles And Ambulances in Disaster Logistics): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “One of the most vital aspects of emergency management studies is the development and examination of post-disaster search and rescue activities and treatment facilities.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency Reports Findings in Antihyperuricemic Agents (Cardiovascular risk of urate-lowering drugs: A study using the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups of Japan): Drugs and Therapies – Antihyperuricemic Agents
-- New research on Drugs and Therapies - Antihyperuricemic Agents is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In the present study, we aimed to investigate the association between urate-lowering drugs and cardiovascular events, primarily focusing on the risk of febuxostat and topiroxostat when compared with allopurinol in.
Reports on Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine Findings from University of Tokyo Provide New Insights (Predicting demand for long-term care using Japanese healthcare insurance claims data): Health and Medicine – Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine
-- A new study on environmental health and preventive medicine is now available. According to news reporting out of the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Driven by the rapid aging of the population,. Japan. introduced public long-term care insurance to reinforce healthcare services for the elderly in 2000.”. The...
Do National Health Insurance Schemes Guarantee Financial Risk Protection in the drive towards Universal Health Coverage in West Africa? A Systematic Review of Observational Studies.: Health Economics
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background To facilitate the drive towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) several countries in the West African subregion have over the last two decades adopted the system of. National Health Insurance. (NHI)...
VERICITY, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
This Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements that are intended to. enhance the reader's ability to assess our future financial and business. performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,. statements that represent our beliefs concerning future operations, strategies,. financial results or other developments, and contain words and phrases such...
Patent Issued for Intelligent software agent to facilitate software development and operations (USPTO 11481209): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Mittal, Sachin (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481209, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Patent Issued for System and method for data driven risk relationship review tool (USPTO 11481708): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Boliou,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481708, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
National University of Science and Technology Researcher Provides New Insights into Risk Management (Causality Dynamics of Corruption And Economic Growth in An Emerging Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. of Science and Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Leveraging on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) and economic growth rate data from the. World Bank. (WB), this study employs a robust VAR...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
ICC HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of. , and its representatives may, from time to time, make written or verbal forward-looking statements, including statements contained in. ICC Holdings, Inc.'s. filings with the. Securities...
Best’s Market Segment Report: NFIP Adrift but Growing Private Flood Insurers Gain Traction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- While the final damage tally from Hurricane Ian may take years to fully develop, at least one early industry estimate places flood-related losses on par with Superstorm Sandy in 2012, potentially making it one of the largest single flooding events to occur under the National Flood Insurance Plan (NFIP), according to anAM Best report.
Award-Winning Parametric Insurer FloodFlash Breaks into U.S. Market with First U.S. Hire
The hiring of Mark Hara is the beginning of FloodFlash's journey to change the U.S. flood insurance market with mass market parametric coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric flood insurance company FloodFlash, the first insurance provider to pay catastrophic flood claims as fast as 6 hours after a flood, announced today the hiring of.
Juvenile Life Insurance Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2022 : Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, AXA
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Workplace Financial Wellness Program Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Workplace Financial Wellness Program market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of. Midwest Holding Inc. and...
SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share and admissions data)
This Quarterly Report and the documents that are incorporated by reference in. this Quarterly Report contain certain forward-looking statements within the. meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements. include all statements that do not relate solely to...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
32K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0