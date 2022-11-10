Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Australia’s Michael Bohl, Matthew Dunn, Nicole Livingstone Receive SA Life Memberships
Swimming Australia awards Life Memberships to Olympic Coach Michael Bohl, FINA Second Vice President Matthew Dunn, and sports commentator Nicole Livingstone. Swimming Australia announced three new recipients of its Life Membership–the governing body’s highest individual honor–in late October. Four-time Australian Olympic coach Michael Bohl OAM and three-time...
swimswam.com
Silvia Scalia Hits Worlds Qualifying Mark After Near Miss at Italian SC Championships
SCM (25 meters) After narrowly missing out on a Worlds qualifying time during the opening day of the Italian Short Course Championships, Silvia Scalia booked her ticket to Melbourne next month with a 100-meter backstroke victory on Friday. The 27-year-old triumphed by more than a second with a time of...
