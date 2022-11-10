Read full article on original website
Australia’s Michael Bohl, Matthew Dunn, Nicole Livingstone Receive SA Life Memberships
Swimming Australia awards Life Memberships to Olympic Coach Michael Bohl, FINA Second Vice President Matthew Dunn, and sports commentator Nicole Livingstone. Swimming Australia announced three new recipients of its Life Membership–the governing body’s highest individual honor–in late October. Four-time Australian Olympic coach Michael Bohl OAM and three-time...
Popovici Wins 400 Free, 14-Year-Old Prisecariu Sets 3rd Romanian Record at SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici won his third national title of the weekend in the 400-meter freestyle at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Sunday in Otopeni. The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. The 800 SCM free national record holder, Stancu touched less than a second behind Popovici in 3:43.76, lowering his previous-best mark of 3:43.99.
Daniel Martin Snaps David Popovici’s Year-Long Win Streak at Romanian SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici dropped more than a second off his best 100 IM time, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure his third national title in as many days at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Saturday. Daniel Martin (53.41) handed Popovici (53.47) his first individual final...
Simpson Scores 100 Free Win Over Incerti In Queensland
LCM (50m) Day one of the Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet #2 was more about who wasn’t racing than who was. Based on the entries, we had expected to see powerhouse athletes Kaylee McKeown, Brendon Smith, Lani Pallister and Mack Horton diving in; however, all wound up no-showing the racing at Brisbane Aquatic Center.
Olympic Champion Tom Dean Wins Big At British Swimming Awards
Two years of hard work, perseverance, and multiple Olympic golds culminated in a night of honors for British champion Tom Dean. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two years of hard work, perseverance, and Olympic golds culminated in a night of honors for Tom Dean. The 22-year-old freestyle ace was...
Taylor McKeown Finishes Off Big Career Goal in Last Meet Before Retirement
LCM (50m) Taylor McKeown checked one last item off her bucket list at the Queensland LC Preparation Meet this weekend before officially calling it quits from competitive swimming. The 27-year-old Rio Olympic medalist from Australia announced her retirement a few months ago after the Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth...
Cody Simpson Laying 100 Butterfly Groundwork in Queensland
LCM (50m) Day two of the 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet #2 saw 25-year-old Cody Simpson capture another win, this time topping the men’s 100m butterfly podium. In the timed final, Simpson of Griffith University punched a result of 53.37. That beat the competition by roughly one and a half seconds, comprised of an opening 50m of 24.95 and a back half of 28.42.
European Junior Champion Vanotterdijk Dominates Belgian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Belgian Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend with 17-year-old Roos Vanotterdijk putting on a show across multiple women’s events. The teen took on a hefty schedule over the two-day competition, demonstrating her versatility in this short course format. To kick things off, Vanotterdijk...
Kristof Milak Headed To Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Kaposvár on Wednesday, November 16th. Although Olympians Katinka Hosszu and Tamas Kenderesi are absent from the entries, World Record holder and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Kristof Milak is expected to dive in no fewer than 6 times over the course of the 4-day meet.
2nd NEOG Day 3 Ko Bhi Assam Points Table Me Lead Par – Indian Swimming News
Shillong Mei Chal Rhi 2nd North East Olympic Games Ke Third Day Ke Action Ke End Tak Assam Ne Overall Medals Tally Par Lead Bana Liya Tha. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Shillong Mei Chal Rhi 2nd North East Olympic Games Ke Third Day Ke Action Ke End Tak...
Paltrinieri, Gubecka Win Final Leg of FINA Marathon World Series In Eilat
Paltrinieri's win moved him into a tie for the overall series title with Kristof Rasovszky, while Ana Marcela Cunha emerges as the women's series winner. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Courtesy: FINA. Despite finishing second, Ana Marcela Cunha claimed the women’s overall title for the FINA Marathon World Series while...
Silvia Scalia Hits Worlds Qualifying Mark After Near Miss at Italian SC Championships
SCM (25 meters) After narrowly missing out on a Worlds qualifying time during the opening day of the Italian Short Course Championships, Silvia Scalia booked her ticket to Melbourne next month with a 100-meter backstroke victory on Friday. The 27-year-old triumphed by more than a second with a time of...
Practice + Pancakes: Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Crushes 22×75 @ Mile Pace
While filming at Indiana University, SwimSwam got to see 2020 Olympic Champion in the 400 free Ahmed Hafnaoui in action during a Monday afternoon Mile set. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming at Indiana University, SwimSwam got to see 2020 Olympic Champion in the 400 free Ahmed Hafnaoui...
Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini Goes After SC Worlds Qualifying in Canada
The Northwestern Wildcats are on an off-week preparing for their mid-season rest meet the Purdue Invitational next week, but one of the newest members of the team jumped across the border to race in short course meters. Archive photo via Northwestern Athletics. The Northwestern Wildcats are on an off-week preparing...
Junior Worlds Silver Medalist Minna Abraham of Hungary Commits to USC
Hungary's Minna Abraham will join the Trojans next fall with times that would have made 2022 NCAAs in the 200 free and 400 IM. Current photo via Minna Abraham. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
World Champ Drew Kibler is All-In at Carmel Swim Club for Paris 2024
Kibler describes why Carmel is the right fit for him as a professional, from the culture of CSC to his relationship with head coach Chris Plumb Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming with Carmel Swim Club, SwimSwam got the chance to catch up with world champion and Texas...
Assam Ki Sahana Begum Ne National Para-Swimming Champ Me Jeeta Gold
Ye Championship Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex Mei Ho Rhi Hai, Jo Ki Guwahati Mei Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Assam Ki Sahana Begum Ne Chal Rhi XXII National Para-Swimming Championship Mei Gold Medal Jeeta. Ye Championship Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex Mei Ho Rhi Hai, Jo Ki Guwahati Mei Hai.
Chilika Lake Par Awareness Failane Ke Liye ‘Jal Pari’ Jiya Ne Kiya 21km Swim
14-Year-Old Para-Swimmer Jiya Rai Unhone Odisha Ki Chilika Lake Mei Nonstop Seven Hours Tak Swim Kiya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Jiya Rai, 14-Year-Old Para-Swimmer Jo Ki Popularly ‘Jal Pari’ Ke Naam Se Bhi Jaani Jaati Hai, Unhone Odisha Ki Chilika Lake Mei Nonstop Seven Hours Tak Swim Kiya. Ye Swim Unhone Awareness Spread Krne Ke Liye Kiya. Winter Season Ke Time Winter Migratory Birds Chilika Lake Ko Apna Home Banati Hai, Usi Bare Mei Awareness Create Kiya Inhone Swim Karte Huye.
