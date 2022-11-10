Read full article on original website
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Movement Mortgage Acquires Mortgage Network
Deal is expected to add $2 billion in annual mortgage loan volume to Mortgage's origination platform. Movement Mortgage, the nation’s sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, said Friday it has acquired Mortgage Network Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Movement, based in Indian Land, S.C., said acquiring Danvers, Mass.-based...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Black Knight: Rate Lock Volumes Fell 14% In October
Rate lock volume is now down are now down 30% over the past three months and 61% YOY. October’s pipeline data showed overall rate lock dollar volume down 14.3% month over month and at the lowest level since February 2019. Rate/term refinance activity fell an additional 15.7% and is...
Tired of Hearing About the Housing Market Crash? This Wall Street Expert Doesn't Think It Will Happen
Your Rich BFF has some news for those sure the housing market is about to crash and burn.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FundMore, VeriFast Team To Expand Digital Verification
Announced a partnership that seeks to secure and verify digital mortgage transactions. The partnership aims to identify mortgage fraud early on through the use of verification software. Mortgage underwriting software. on Monday announced a partnership with end-to-end digital verification analytics platform VeriFast, with the intent to identify mortgage fraud early...
