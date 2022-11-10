ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Movement Mortgage Acquires Mortgage Network

Deal is expected to add $2 billion in annual mortgage loan volume to Mortgage's origination platform. Movement Mortgage, the nation’s sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, said Friday it has acquired Mortgage Network Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Movement, based in Indian Land, S.C., said acquiring Danvers, Mass.-based...
Black Knight: Rate Lock Volumes Fell 14% In October

Rate lock volume is now down are now down 30% over the past three months and 61% YOY. October’s pipeline data showed overall rate lock dollar volume down 14.3% month over month and at the lowest level since February 2019. Rate/term refinance activity fell an additional 15.7% and is...
FundMore, VeriFast Team To Expand Digital Verification

Announced a partnership that seeks to secure and verify digital mortgage transactions. The partnership aims to identify mortgage fraud early on through the use of verification software. Mortgage underwriting software. on Monday announced a partnership with end-to-end digital verification analytics platform VeriFast, with the intent to identify mortgage fraud early...

