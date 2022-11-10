Trucking news and briefs for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022:. A little less than two weeks after autonomous truck developer TuSimple on Oct. 30 fired Xiaodi Hou, who was serving as chief executive officer, president and chief technology officer, the company has named a permanent successor in Cheng Lu, who led the company as CEO from September 2020 through March 2022.

1 DAY AGO