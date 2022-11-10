Read full article on original website
Autonomous firm TuSimple names new CEO
Trucking news and briefs for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022:. A little less than two weeks after autonomous truck developer TuSimple on Oct. 30 fired Xiaodi Hou, who was serving as chief executive officer, president and chief technology officer, the company has named a permanent successor in Cheng Lu, who led the company as CEO from September 2020 through March 2022.
What to know about salvage grocery stores and discount goods
Salvage grocery stores across the U.S. offer a mix of pantry staples and more obscure products at deep discounts.
