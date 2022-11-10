Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is getting another chance as Carolina's starting quarterback. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will return to the Panthers starting lineup on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain.
Citrus County Chronicle
Garoppolo's 3rd down plays key for Niners in latest win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers offense was stumbling, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who bailed the team out for a change. The quarterback widely viewed as being carried to success by talented playmakers and a stout defense came through with several big throws in San Francisco's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
D-line becomes latest Chargers position plagued by injuries
Just when Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers thought things couldn’t get worse with injuries, along came the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night when the defensive line became the latest group to be decimated. Staley said Monday that Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington suffered...
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans made it to the red zone six times against the New York Giants. They scored one touchdown on those drives. That played a major role in Houston's fourth consecutive loss, a recurring theme during a lackluster offensive performance in Sunday's 24-16 setback. It was particularly glaring in the fourth quarter, when two turnovers inside the red zone helped New York hold on for the win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears. Allen’s competitiveness is...
Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
The Washington Commanders reveled in their spoiler role in a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles
Citrus County Chronicle
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matt LaFleur didn’t bother going home Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers snapped their longest losing streak since 2008 by rallying for an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He simply didn't have time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans' timing for 1st Thursday night game couldn't be worse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face their first Thursday night game this season at the worst moment possible. Yes, the Titans (6-3) are coming off a 17-10 win over Denver, their sixth in seven games. They also have 13 players on injured reserve and had to scratch five defensive starters before kickoff.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus...
Citrus County Chronicle
Watt's presence provides Steelers with a glimmer of hope
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damontae Kazee had heard the stories about T.J. Watt. The almost maniacal ferocity the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker brought to practice.
Comments / 0