Citrus County Chronicle

Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Rays promote Linares to bench coach, fill 2 other openings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash’s staff with additions from the club’s minor league system. Linares replaces former bench coach Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cubs release 5-time Gold Glove outfielder Heyward

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in August that Heyward would not return to the Cubs next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks brought back down after clunker in Germany

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a charmed existence as one of the best stories of the NFL through the first half of the season. But they headed into their bye week following a clunker of a performance on an international stage in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay, which resurfaced some issues with the Seahawks that had been quieted during their four-game winning streak.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is getting another chance as Carolina's starting quarterback. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will return to the Panthers starting lineup on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans made it to the red zone six times against the New York Giants. They scored one touchdown on those drives. That played a major role in Houston's fourth consecutive loss, a recurring theme during a lackluster offensive performance in Sunday's 24-16 setback. It was particularly glaring in the fourth quarter, when two turnovers inside the red zone helped New York hold on for the win.
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Falcons' Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Healthy, united Golden Knights off to fast start

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Captain Mark Stone stood in front of his locker Saturday night and acknowledged the Vegas Golden Knights probably didn't deserve to win that evening. A reporter posed a silver-lining question about the Knights' third-period surge as something to build upon. Stone shrugged.

