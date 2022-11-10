Read full article on original website
Shannon scores 30 as No. 19 Illinois routs Monmouth 103-65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. had a career-high 30 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 19 Illinois to a 103-65 win over Monmouth on Monday night. Freshman guard Jayden Epps scored a season-high 21 points and Dain Dainja finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Illini (3-0). Andrew Ball scored 13 points to lead Monmouth (0-3), and Jack Collins added 12. Illinois made its first five shots — four of them 3s — and hit nine of its first 12 shots to sprint out to a 24-9 lead. It was a sharp contrast from a 1-for-18 start from the field in a win over Kansas City last Friday.
Jaylen Clark leads the way in UCLA's dominant victory over Norfolk State
Jaylen Clark finishes with 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA cruises to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State at Pauley Pavilion.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Interview
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Crimson Tide Products
Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 10 of the NFL season.
City2 practices at Citypark
St. Louis City2 hit the pitch on their new Citypark stadium to get a practice in before Wednesday’s friendly exhibition against Bayer Leverkusen. it will be the first soccer game played in St. Louis’ new home for MLS soccer and their City SC team. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was at the practice.
Lake Mary sloshes past Hagerty in rain-soaked playoff game
LAKE MARY, FLORIDA – Battling a pouring rainstorm and a tough opponent, Lake Mary High’s football team proved Ram tough on Monday night. Getting two touchdown passes from freshman standout Noah Grubbs and a stellar defensive effort that forced four turnovers, the Rams powered past visiting Hagerty ...
