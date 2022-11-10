ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Associated Press

Shannon scores 30 as No. 19 Illinois routs Monmouth 103-65

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. had a career-high 30 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 19 Illinois to a 103-65 win over Monmouth on Monday night. Freshman guard Jayden Epps scored a season-high 21 points and Dain Dainja finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Illini (3-0). Andrew Ball scored 13 points to lead Monmouth (0-3), and Jack Collins added 12. Illinois made its first five shots — four of them 3s — and hit nine of its first 12 shots to sprint out to a 24-9 lead. It was a sharp contrast from a 1-for-18 start from the field in a win over Kansas City last Friday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX 2

City2 practices at Citypark

St. Louis City2 hit the pitch on their new Citypark stadium to get a practice in before Wednesday’s friendly exhibition against Bayer Leverkusen. it will be the first soccer game played in St. Louis’ new home for MLS soccer and their City SC team. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was at the practice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

