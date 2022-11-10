ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Boston Police investigating if any officers were involved in Capitol riot

By Cheryl Fiandaca
BOSTON – It has been nearly two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Boston Police are still investigating whether any of its officers were involved.

Former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said he is not surprised that it is taking so long to resolve the internal affairs investigations.

Davis told the WBZ-TV I-Team he was frustrated by the time it took on a number of investigations when he was running the department. Davis said these are complicated issues and police in Massachusetts have specific rights under their collective bargaining agreements.

The I-Team has learned one of the investigations centers on Officer Joseph Abasciano, who has been vocal at "Back the Blue" rallies. Last year after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the I-Team uncovered a number of tweets allegedly made from the former Marine, using the Twitter alias, "Mailbox Joe."

One posting said, "I will definitely be there January 6th" and in a series of rants directed at Vice President Mike Pence accusing him of treason, a tweet said "I HOPE YOU NEVER SLEEP WELL AGAIN."

City of Boston payroll records show Abasciano moved to New Hampshire and is on paid medical leave. He collected more than $120,000 in 2021.

Davis said it's important that police are held accountable and that the public should understand what, if any, role Abasciano or any other officers may have had in the Capitol riots

With no shortage of video of the breach at the Capitol, the FBI has already identified and arrested more than 800 people. Those arrests included some current and former police officers. Other police departments have conducted their own investigations and have fired and disciplined the officers found to be involved.

The violent attack led to the death of a Capitol police officer and injuries to dozens of others who were trying to prevent rioters from getting inside the building.

"It's reprehensible what happened to those officers down there and an officer lost his life as a result. It couldn't get more serious than that," Davis said.

Boston Police told the I-Team Abasciano's case is one of two that are still open.

WBZ-TV reached out to Abasciano for comment but did not hear back.

