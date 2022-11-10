Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO