Norfolk, VA

WacoTrib.com

Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew

Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Big-play Horned Frogs finding ways to win like Bears last season

On its march to the Big 12 championship last season, Baylor wasn’t significantly more talented than a lot of teams but usually found ways to win. Maybe it was an explosive offensive play or the defense forcing a key turnover or the special teams coming up with a big blocked kick or critical return.
FORT WORTH, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready. The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

Smithville 24, Gatesville 14

HUTTO — The Hornets rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback, and fell to Smithville in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Gatesville fell behind 24-0 before coming back, but the Hornets closed out the year at 7-4. The Tigers put the pressure on early with a 17-point...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting

Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tenured MCC professor fired over police dispute sues in federal court

A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Casey Hubble claims the college...
WACO, TX
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WacoTrib.com

Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NC House: Hunter ousted; Wray reelected

After the general election results from Nov. 8, many in the Roanoke-Chowan area will have new faces representing them at the state and federal level. Many of these changes were the results of redistricting, shuffling some constituents into different districts than before. Howard Hunter III, a four-term incumbent Democrat representing...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC

