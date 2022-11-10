Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Big-play Horned Frogs finding ways to win like Bears last season
On its march to the Big 12 championship last season, Baylor wasn’t significantly more talented than a lot of teams but usually found ways to win. Maybe it was an explosive offensive play or the defense forcing a key turnover or the special teams coming up with a big blocked kick or critical return.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Old Dominion vs. James Madison updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes at 1 pm ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at SB Ballard Stadium. Neither Old Dominion nor James Madison could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Tar Heels ease past Old Dominion 5-0 in NCAA first round
Ally Sentnor scored twice and No. 2 seed North Carolina cruised to a 5-0 victory over Old Dominion in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Tournament at Dorrance Field Saturday night. UNC will now host a pair of second round NCAA Tournament games next Thursday,...
WDBJ7.com
James Madison football defeats Old Dominion, 37-3
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison built a 37-3 lead for a win Saturday on the road at Old Dominion. Kris Thornton caught six passes for 140 yards. James Madison hosts Georgia Southern next Saturday.
odusports.com
Minium: Nancy Lieberman Was "Broken" as a Freshman, But Was Healed by Her Surrogate ODU Family
NORFOLK, Va. -- Most of the Old Dominion University community knows Nancy Lieberman as a self-assured, outgoing woman who speaks her mind. The former basketball star-turned-entrepreneur has been a coach, broadcaster, businesswoman and a passionate and articulate voice for women's sports. But she was not that way when she came...
‘He drew young people towards him’: Teammates, coaches remember CMS grad killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. — Authorities in Virginia released the names of the victims in a Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia, which includes a CMS graduate, Channel 9 learned. Three people died and two were hurt in the shooting. Police said Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate,...
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready. The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s...
WTKR
Virginia Beach native and Dodger's Chris Taylor giving back to local baseball and community
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Chris Taylor wasn't too keen on trying to remember what his batting average was in 2022 when asked Sunday at a meet and greet with a few local youth baseball players. The Cox graduate and Los Angeles Dodger utility man also put a season,...
WacoTrib.com
Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
HUTTO — The Hornets rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback, and fell to Smithville in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Gatesville fell behind 24-0 before coming back, but the Hornets closed out the year at 7-4. The Tigers put the pressure on early with a 17-point...
WacoTrib.com
Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting
Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
WacoTrib.com
Tenured MCC professor fired over police dispute sues in federal court
A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Casey Hubble claims the college...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
NC House: Hunter ousted; Wray reelected
After the general election results from Nov. 8, many in the Roanoke-Chowan area will have new faces representing them at the state and federal level. Many of these changes were the results of redistricting, shuffling some constituents into different districts than before. Howard Hunter III, a four-term incumbent Democrat representing...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
