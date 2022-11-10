Read full article on original website
Related
British man to be deported from Denmark over late post-Brexit paperwork
A British national living in Denmark is being deported from the country because he was late in filing his post-Brexit paperwork, according to a report.Phillip Russell, a 47-year-old financial services administrator, received an order in May which said that he was four days late with new residency documentation that he did not realise he needed post-Brexit, reported The Guardian.He had moved to Denmark to be with his fiancee in October 2020, three months before the Brexit transition period ended in December 2020.Last week he received a notice informing him that his deportation appeal had failed.“You must leave Denmark no...
The underground map helping thirsty World Cup fans find alcohol in Qatar
DOHA — The Mulberry Tavern is tucked away inside a five-star hotel off a side road in Qatar’s most exclusive district. Technically, it serves a country whose religion prohibits alcohol, but its menu lists over 100 alcoholic drinks. Its servers hustle $15 draft beers, $23 cocktails and $113 bottles of wine to tables adorned with the flags of World Cup participants. And, with Western music humming and kickoff approaching, it is bracing itself.
Country diary: Waking up to the glory of waxcaps
Buxton, Derbyshire: This previously overlooked group of fungi are the best of autumn – you can find up to 40 species in just one field
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?
England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shabbat Project sees record-high participation worldwide
One of the largest global Jewish unity events was held last weekend, as an estimated 1 million Jews took part in the annual Shabbat Project initiative. Created in 2013 by South African Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein, the Shabbat Project brings Jews of all backgrounds together to experience one complete Shabbat together. A record-breaking 3,711 events in 1,500 cities across 100 countries were held as part of this year’s festivities, which included pre-Shabbat challah bakes, Friday-night dinners, havdalah concerts and more.
Comments / 0