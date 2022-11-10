A British national living in Denmark is being deported from the country because he was late in filing his post-Brexit paperwork, according to a report.Phillip Russell, a 47-year-old financial services administrator, received an order in May which said that he was four days late with new residency documentation that he did not realise he needed post-Brexit, reported The Guardian.He had moved to Denmark to be with his fiancee in October 2020, three months before the Brexit transition period ended in December 2020.Last week he received a notice informing him that his deportation appeal had failed.“You must leave Denmark no...

