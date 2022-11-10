ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Ducks blast Southern on first road trip of 2022-23 season

BATON ROUGE — An 18-point run to open the second half made Oregon's trip to Louisiana a bountiful one. After leading by 14 at half, the Ducks scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control in what wound up being a 83-46 blowout win over Southern. The final score was the largest margin of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon

The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Oregon vs Washington

The No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks will host rival and No. 25 ranked Washington Saturday afternoon from Autzen Stadium in a must-win situation for both programs. Oregon will need to keep winning to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt while the Washington Huskies are trying to keep alive their Pac-12 Championship Game hopes.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy

The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington

We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local hardware store employee Doug White says it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures are setting in a bit early this year. "The cold got here a little early. I think it might have caught some people by surprise, and we may have a long winter coming ahead of us. Get everything taken care of ahead of time so you can sit back and be comfortable," White said.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Infringing a right: What happens next?

Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11

A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
FLORENCE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

