Pinnacle Penix Moment Propels Huskies' Amazing Autzen Awakening
The UW quarterback outshined his counterpart Bo Nix.
Scouting Oregon's final opponent at home in Top 10 Utah
Dan Lanning discusses the Ducks upcoming opponent in No. 10 Utah and how the Ducks are gearing up for the game.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Ducks blast Southern on first road trip of 2022-23 season
BATON ROUGE — An 18-point run to open the second half made Oregon's trip to Louisiana a bountiful one. After leading by 14 at half, the Ducks scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control in what wound up being a 83-46 blowout win over Southern. The final score was the largest margin of the game.
He won't let the Washington loss hurt Oregon twice
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses the emotions of college football and how he and Oregon are managing the roller coaster of a season-changing loss at home to Washington.
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon
The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
Instant reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at home to rival Washington
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks put up nearly 600 yards of offense, they scored 24 second-half points, and averaged over 7 yards per play Saturday against bitter rival Washington. They also lost the game 37-34, the second time the Ducks have lost a home game to the Huskies in the last three games played at Autzen Stadium.
WATCH: Bennett Williams takes blame for UW loss, stresses leadership to bounce back
Oregon starting safety and senior Bennett Williams takes the blame for Oregon's defense giving up big plays late against Washington, while also talking about the mindset the Ducks will need to have moving forward to win the Pac-12. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
Lanning 'anxious' to hear further explanation on illegal touching penalty
Late in Oregon's comeback bid to beat No. 25 Washington, Bo Nix found Troy Franklin down the left sideline for a crucial first down to the 20-yard line to set up the game-tying field goal. However, a flag was thrown, and Franklin was called for illegally touching the football. Illegal...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Oregon vs Washington
The No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks will host rival and No. 25 ranked Washington Saturday afternoon from Autzen Stadium in a must-win situation for both programs. Oregon will need to keep winning to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt while the Washington Huskies are trying to keep alive their Pac-12 Championship Game hopes.
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy
The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington
We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local hardware store employee Doug White says it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures are setting in a bit early this year. "The cold got here a little early. I think it might have caught some people by surprise, and we may have a long winter coming ahead of us. Get everything taken care of ahead of time so you can sit back and be comfortable," White said.
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
Infringing a right: What happens next?
Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
