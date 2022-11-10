ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Stanford matchup

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iKpi_0j6Y9nxQ00

The Utes will wear a red and black uniform combo as they welcome Stanford to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Stanford.

In their final home game of the 2022 season, the Utes will wear a red and black uniform combination for senior day as they welcome the Cardinal to Rice Eccles Stadium.

After wearing their candy apple red helmets last week, Utah will yet again rep the drum & feather, but this time with a black face mask instead of white. The Utes will also wear their black jerseys and tops to beautifully compliment one of their most popular lids.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Utes will now face the Cardinal on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

