Aggie Freshman Janiah Barker becoming a standout early on
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to their season after a 73-49 win over Army on Sunday. In her inaugural season with the Maroon and White, head coach Joni Taylor said her team is still finding its identity and the word “becoming” is something they use a lot.
Aggies denied bowl opportunity after 13-10 loss to Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Remember back in August when Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP Top 25? They are now 3-7 after a 13-10 loss to Auburn Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was kind of surprising in some respects, but after putting together...
Women’s Basketball to Host Army Sunday Afternoon
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against the Army Black Knights at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena. The Joni Taylor era started out on winning note, with the Aggies (1-0) defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45. The Maroon & White was led by its two freshman starters when Sydney Bowles came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down her first three triples and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Janiah Barker had a stellar collegiate debut of her own, scoring eight points while pacing the team in rebounds (eight), steals (six) and blocks (three).
Texas A&M Falls to No. 11 Florida on Saturday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Texas A&M dropped its match versus No. 11 Florida, 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20). The Aggies return to Reed Arena Wednesday November 16th for Senior Night versus LSU. Leading the way for A&M (12-14, 4-11 SEC) was Caroline Meuth, who had 17 kills on the...
Kats fall behind early in loss to ACU
HUNTSVILLE — Turnovers plagued Sam Houston in a 45-28 loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The Bearkats (5-3) turned the ball over three times and once on downs that the Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 in WAC) turned into 28 points. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak by Sam Houston.
Treat of the Day: College Station cyclist to represent the U.S. at Special Olympics World Games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An athlete from the Brazos Valley is going to Germany to represent the country in the Special Olympics. Allison Dohrman, a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics cycling team in College station is joining the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. She is the only female cyclist going from the state of Texas.
Regents name Prairie View A&M President sole finalist
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents named Tomika P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become President of Prairie View A&M University. Under state law, the board of regents has to wait 21 days before officially appointing Dr. LeGrande. She currently works...
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.
Placing your order with Blue Baker is as easy as pie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, Blue Baker wants to help you check an item off of your to-do list. They’re offering pre-made Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Pumpkin pies at all of their Bryan and College Station locations. The pies are available for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Treat of the Day: Normangee student surprised by dad returning from deployment
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A student at Normangee ISD got a very special surprise as a true hero was welcomed home after a long deployment. Aislynn was surprised by her dad returning home. Thank you to those who serve and have served our country.
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
New veterans monument unveiled in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley veterans were honored at a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday in Bryan. The tribute to veterans was held at the Bryan City Cemetery and featured words of expression and encouragement from Mayor Andrew Nelson, Mayor-Elect Bobby Guittirez, and Ellen Fuller with Wreaths Across America. The...
Kids treated to Nutcracker Storytime with Ballet Brazos & Children’s Museum of the BV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children were in for a real treat Sunday afternoon as Ballet Brazos teamed up with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Stella Hotel for Nutcracker Storytime. Ballet Brazos perform excerpts of the 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet for families to help children cultivate an...
A&M’s new School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts to be featured at ‘Lights On!’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With everything from Christmas lights to hot chocolate to train rides, Downtown Bryan is pulling out all the stops to kick off the holiday season for their annual “Lights On!” event. Among the festivities will be a performance from Texas A&M University’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts.
St. Joseph Health participates in Hospital Emergency Response Training
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday St. Joseph Health participated in the second day of its Hospital Emergency Response Training which took place at the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The hospital system partnered with the Texas A&M School of Nursing Public Health Class and the College Station...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ellie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 4. The shelter says Ellie has two different colored eyes, she is playful, and she loved other dogs and people. Ellie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits and vegetables. Juice Juice is a Black-owned juice bar that specializes in fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and juice shots. The owners Christopher McClain and Jeffery Ward use locally-sourced organic ingredients and hope to amplify healthy living in Bryan and College Station, especially in the African American community.
