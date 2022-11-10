UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Friday marked the beginning of a busy Sectional Final weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, it started at noon with the Frankfort-Schuyler and Morrisville-Eaton facing off in the 8-Man title game, continued after that with Class D championship between Dolgeville and Beaver River, and concluded for the day with the Class A game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee. Only of course to start again on Sunday, after the Syracuse Orange host #20 Florida State at home on Saturday, with the AA, B and C championships, Holland Patent taking on General Brown in that C game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO