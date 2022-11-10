ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL

Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
SYRACUSE, NY
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Heads to Syracuse

- Binghamton (2-0) defeated Army 76-61 at home on Thursday night. Senior guard Denai Bowman netted a team-best 17 points while senior forward Clare Traeger turned in a 14-point, 15-rebound performance. Redshirt freshman guards Jadyn Weltz and Ella Wanzer, meanwhile, each added 15 points in the win. - Traeger leads...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

#3 Syracuse and #18 Clemson Meet In ACC Championship Final

Game Details: Sunday, November 13, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer looks to claim its second ACC Championship crown in program history on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon against the No. 8 seed Clemson. The ACC Championship Final will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase here. Admission is free for youth ages under 18 and students of ACC institutions (with a valid student ID). General admission tickets are $10.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz stellar in debut, and experts took notice

Syracuse basketball has only played one game, but freshman point guard Judah Mintz certainly didn’t disappoint in his debut for the Orange. The 2022 four-star guard, part of an intriguing six-member class for the ‘Cuse in this cycle, did a lot of positive things in his first contest for the Orange, earning him praise from national pundits while continuing to garner extremely early NBA Draft buzz.
SYRACUSE, NY
UV Cavalier Daily

Men’s soccer suffers loss to No. 3 Syracuse in penalty shootout

No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team battled competitively in a match against ACC semifinalist challenger No. 3 Syracuse Wednesday. Despite a stellar offensive and defensive performance from the Cavaliers (10-4-4, 5-1-2 ACC), who battled the Orange (13-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) to a 2-2 draw, they were unable to finish the job in the penalty shootout.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No. 8 Syracuse punches ticket to quarterfinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 8 Syracuse Rallies Past No, 7 Princeton to Reach Quarters COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Down by a goal twice in the first half, the No. 8 Syracuse University women’s field hockey team knocked off No. 7 Princeton 5-2 Friday afternoon at a rain-soaked Field Hockey and Women Field Hockey […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Newcomers: Mounir Hima

It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading in Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca powers past Cortland 34-17, wins 63rd Cortaca Jug game

Bronx, N.Y. — The #12 Ithaca College Bombers took every punch their cross-county rival threw at them and repaid them in kind as they won the 63rd annual Cortaca Jug game at Yankee Stadium, 34-17 over the #11 SUNY Cortland Red Dragons on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers established themselves...
BRONX, NY
Syracuse.com

Our picks to win Section III football championships

Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Varsity News, Sectional Finals

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Friday marked the beginning of a busy Sectional Final weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, it started at noon with the Frankfort-Schuyler and Morrisville-Eaton facing off in the 8-Man title game, continued after that with Class D championship between Dolgeville and Beaver River, and concluded for the day with the Class A game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee. Only of course to start again on Sunday, after the Syracuse Orange host #20 Florida State at home on Saturday, with the AA, B and C championships, Holland Patent taking on General Brown in that C game.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy