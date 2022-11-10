Read full article on original website
Syracuse has unraveled, rekindling the question about Dino Babers’ future (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-4 after a 38-3 loss to No. 23 Florida State on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Another embarrassing mid-November outing — this one at home — brings into focus Syracuse’s place among college football’s worst collapses. Syracuse’s...
Centre Daily
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo
Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Heads to Syracuse
- Binghamton (2-0) defeated Army 76-61 at home on Thursday night. Senior guard Denai Bowman netted a team-best 17 points while senior forward Clare Traeger turned in a 14-point, 15-rebound performance. Redshirt freshman guards Jadyn Weltz and Ella Wanzer, meanwhile, each added 15 points in the win. - Traeger leads...
cuse.com
#3 Syracuse and #18 Clemson Meet In ACC Championship Final
Game Details: Sunday, November 13, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer looks to claim its second ACC Championship crown in program history on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon against the No. 8 seed Clemson. The ACC Championship Final will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase here. Admission is free for youth ages under 18 and students of ACC institutions (with a valid student ID). General admission tickets are $10.
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz stellar in debut, and experts took notice
Syracuse basketball has only played one game, but freshman point guard Judah Mintz certainly didn’t disappoint in his debut for the Orange. The 2022 four-star guard, part of an intriguing six-member class for the ‘Cuse in this cycle, did a lot of positive things in his first contest for the Orange, earning him praise from national pundits while continuing to garner extremely early NBA Draft buzz.
UV Cavalier Daily
Men’s soccer suffers loss to No. 3 Syracuse in penalty shootout
No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team battled competitively in a match against ACC semifinalist challenger No. 3 Syracuse Wednesday. Despite a stellar offensive and defensive performance from the Cavaliers (10-4-4, 5-1-2 ACC), who battled the Orange (13-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) to a 2-2 draw, they were unable to finish the job in the penalty shootout.
Syracuse football no-shows on Senior Night vs. Florida State (Axe’s best? and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team stumbled to its fourth-straight loss at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, playing inept in all three phases of the game in a 38-3 defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. Here’s a look at the best (?)...
Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves team a week into the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season. Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Florida State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts the Florida State Seminoles at JMA Wireless Dome for an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Syracuse football is looking...
No. 8 Syracuse punches ticket to quarterfinal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 8 Syracuse Rallies Past No, 7 Princeton to Reach Quarters COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Down by a goal twice in the first half, the No. 8 Syracuse University women’s field hockey team knocked off No. 7 Princeton 5-2 Friday afternoon at a rain-soaked Field Hockey and Women Field Hockey […]
cuse.com
Orange Newcomers: Mounir Hima
It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading in Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
Sam Sorenson flexes Homer to repeat as Section III Class B football champ: ‘He’s a beast’ (56 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The moment that the Section III Class B football title game between Homer and Indian River turned into a clash of brawn and muscle, the Trojans knew they had the decisive “X” factor. Sam Sorenson.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca powers past Cortland 34-17, wins 63rd Cortaca Jug game
Bronx, N.Y. — The #12 Ithaca College Bombers took every punch their cross-county rival threw at them and repaid them in kind as they won the 63rd annual Cortaca Jug game at Yankee Stadium, 34-17 over the #11 SUNY Cortland Red Dragons on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers established themselves...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Sunday’s high school football Section III championships
Three Section III football teams will be crowned champions Sunday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Class AA matchup between Syracuse-area rivals, Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero North Syracuse, should prove to be as exciting as their regular season clash. >> What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III...
Our picks to win Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Sectional Finals
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Friday marked the beginning of a busy Sectional Final weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, it started at noon with the Frankfort-Schuyler and Morrisville-Eaton facing off in the 8-Man title game, continued after that with Class D championship between Dolgeville and Beaver River, and concluded for the day with the Class A game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee. Only of course to start again on Sunday, after the Syracuse Orange host #20 Florida State at home on Saturday, with the AA, B and C championships, Holland Patent taking on General Brown in that C game.
General Brown wins big over Holland Patent in Section III Class C football championship (58 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — General Brown came up short in last year’s Section III Class C championship game but Sunday the Lions would not be denied, defeating Holland Patent 41-0 in the sectional championship on Sunday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
wxhc.com
Information for Those Going to the Sectional Football Championship at JMA Wireless Dome Sunday
Homer has made it to the Section 3 Championship game and will take on Indian River at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm. For those looking to head to the dome, there are a few important things to take note of including the Dome having mobile tickets available. Information and pricing for presale and gameday tickets can be found below:
West Genesee avenges early season loss, upsets Fayetteville-Manlius in Section III Class A championship (35 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — West Genesee avenged a regular-season loss for the second straight week. This time the third-seeded Wildcats defeated top-seeded Fayetville-Manlius to win the Section III Class A championship 23-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday.
