radiokenai.com
Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight
Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
kdll.org
Kenai salutes local veterans
The Kenai post of the American Legion saluted local veterans today at a ceremony at its space in Old Town Kenai. The celebration was a chance to recognize some of the estimated thousands of veterans who live on the Kenai Peninsula today, some whose service dates as far back as World War II. But year round, the post is also a gathering place to make sure veterans are not without the material and social support they need.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
alaskapublic.org
Want to host an earthquake seismometer? Researchers are looking for help on the Kenai Peninsula
Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.
