Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Debuts Natural Hair Length
On the beauty side of pop culture, it’s quite the entertainment to guess the length of our favorite celeb’s natural hair. From Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian, we never know where their tresses start or end until they show us rare footage. The next up showing off her real mane is Khloé Kardashian.
Jennifer Garner Is a Breath of Fresh Air in Shorts as She Debuts New Lob on the Red Carpet
Effortlessly stylish! Jennifer Garner showed off her toned legs at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. For the red carpet soiree, the Juno actress, 50, was radiant in an ivory blazer paired with a classic white tank top. Giving the traditional attire a fun twist, Garner teamed the look with off-white shorts.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Effortlessly Pulls off the "Skunk Stripes" Trend
Kim Kardashian has become a poster child for embracing root regrowth. We’ve seen her casually sporting what has turned into her statement hair, and her latest hairstyle is no exclusion. Last week at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, we spotted the buzzy Kardashian sister embracing the “awkward”...
Kylie Jenner Wears a Retro Heelless Heel
Today, Kylie Jenner stepped out—no, wait, seemingly floated out—in New York City. The social media star wore a Raf Simons spring 2023 look that included a chunky thigh-skimming black leather jacket and a camel-hued knit dress, as well as a pair of sunglasses and a structured helmet-shaped bag. On her feet, Jenner wore a pair of black pointy Raf Simons heels, which at first sight appeared heelless. The black pumps have what is referred to as a cantilever heel—when the heel sharply dips and is placed closer to the toes, rather than the heel of the foot. This cantilever effect—which can be applied to other things like bridges and homes—hides the heel, making it almost invisible.
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’
Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
Popculture
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Popculture
Chris Evans Reportedly Dating Actress: 'It's Serious'
Chris Evans is reportedly dating actress Alba Baptista. The two have been dating for over a year and their relationship is "serious," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Brian Austin Green Gushes Over His 4 Kids & Ex Megan Fox Bonding With Newborn Son Zane: 'I Feel So Lucky'
One big happy family! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are enjoying being around their newborn son, Zane, and luckily, the actor's other four kids — Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, Noah, Bodhi, Journey, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox — have been adjusting quite nicely to the change.
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating After ‘Talking for a Couple Months’
Just in time for the holidays, a surprise new celebrity couple has appeared to emerge: Us Weekly reports that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are seeing each other now. The news comes hours after unverified gossip Instagram DeuxMoi posted that the two were seen out in Brooklyn over the weekend in New York City, holding hands.
Dakota Johnson's Dancing at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert Sparks Joy
Watch: Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance. Things just got fifty shades cuter at a Coldplay concert this week. At the rock band's Nov. 8 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, frontman Chris Martin's girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, was spotted dancing like nobody's watching. This isn't the first...
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd
Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
Hypebae
A Documentary on Iconic '60s Supermodel Twiggy Is in the Works
Twiggy, the iconic 1960s supermodel, is the subject of a new feature documentary directed by Sadie Frost. Titled Twiggy, the film is currently in production and is written by Terry Newman, the author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wears,” in addition to Erin O’Connor, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Poppy Delevingne, Brooke Shields, Pattie Boyd and Zandra Rhodes. Set to receive a theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023, the movie will feature Twiggy herself, as well as her husband Leigh Lawson. With filming taking place in London and New York City, the documentary will cover the supermodel’s career and her rise to fame.
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Enjoys Epic Butterfly Birthday Bash! Photos Inside the Pink Party
Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with an epic pink butterfly party, and most of the reality TV family attended the kiddo’s special day. Auntie Khloé Kardashian was one of the first to share photos and videos from the event via her Instagram Stories.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Lisa Wins Best K-Pop Award at 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK‘s Lisa just won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and fans everywhere are incredibly proud. Though Lisa couldn’t attend the ceremony in person to collect her award, she shared her thanks to fans everywhere in a pre-recorded video. “I’m so honored to have won the EMA for Best K-Pop this year,” she began. “Your support for LALISA and our new album means the world to me. Enjoy the rest of the night and hope to see you at one of our shows on the ‘Born Pink’ tour,” Lisa continued.
realitytitbit.com
It took Nicole Nafziger way less than 90 Days to drop 14lbs of weight
Nicole Nafziger announced she was splitting from Azan Tefou in July 2021. Their former love story was followed on 90 Day Fiance but since they called it quits on their marriage, fans have noticed she is “looking great.”. In more than a year since they broke up, Nicole has...
Kylie Jenner Puts a Sultry Spin on the Cardigan by Undoing All the Buttons
Kylie Jenner was spotted out shopping with sister Kendall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 — just one day after the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, where she debuted an artful vintage Thierry Mugler dress. Jenner, 25, indulged in a go-to trend for the season: wearing a cardigan as a shirt. The sweater, buttoned only once at her bust line, made for a plunging moment and also revealed a sliver of skin above her high-waisted jeans. Jenner's denim pooled at her feet, dragging the sidewalk and allowing for just a subtle glimpse of her pointed-toe shoes. She layered on a fuzzy hooded zip-up and oversize black coat, finishing off the look with a pair of sporty Balenciaga sunglasses; a leather shoulder bag; and gold necklaces that peeked through the opening at her neckline. Later in the day, she swapped her pumps for lug-sole flats.
Hypebae
Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Got Her Groove Back... With Her Jiu Jitsu Coach
Model Gisele Bündchen and NFL player Tom Brady called it quits this year after Brady chose career over love. In just a few weeks, the dating rumors have spun out of control and apparently, Bündchen has a new beau. Allegedly, Bündchen is dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente...
Comments / 1