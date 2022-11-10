Read full article on original website
Empire Petroleum Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2022
Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) (“Empire” or the “Company”), today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Increased sales volumes by 3% to 2,232 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (60% oil, 19% natural gas and 21% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”)) from 2,158 Boe/d (62% oil, 18% natural gas and 20% NGLs) for the second quarter of 2022;
Air Industries Group Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI), an integrated Tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced its financial results for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022. Consolidated net sales for...
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
MARANELLO (ITALY), NOVEMBER 14, 2022 – FERRARI N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“FERRARI” OR THE “COMPANY”) INFORMS THAT THE COMPANY HAS PURCHASED, UNDER THE EURO 150 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 30, 2022, AS THE INITIAL TRANCHE OF THE MULTI-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF APPROXIMATELY EURO 2 BILLION EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED BY 2026 IN LINE WITH THE DISCLOSURE MADE DURING THE 2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY (THE “FIRST TRANCHE”), THE ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES - REPORTED IN AGGREGATE FORM, ON A DAILY BASIS - ON THE EURONEXT MILAN (EXM) AS FOLLOWS:
