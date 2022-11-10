Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) (“Empire” or the “Company”), today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Increased sales volumes by 3% to 2,232 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (60% oil, 19% natural gas and 21% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”)) from 2,158 Boe/d (62% oil, 18% natural gas and 20% NGLs) for the second quarter of 2022;

