Markets Insider

Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says

The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hikes as inflation appears to cool

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing the pace of its rate hikes after a government report showed consumer prices rose less than expected last month, an indication that the central bank's aggressive policy tightening this year has begun to bite. The Fed has raised rates more...
Reuters

Wall Street ends lower as investors gauge Fed's policy path

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally.
money.com

Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring

Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
CNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
CNET

October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
FXDailyReport.com

US consumer sentiment drops amid fears of rising inflation

Consumer sentiment dropped in November amid fears about rising inflation and high interest rates. A recent survey has shown that consumers drastically slowed down spending on goods. US consumer sentiment drops. According to a preliminary reading by the University of Michigan, the index on consumer sentiment dropped from 59.9 in...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Climbing on Interest-Rate Optimism

Stocks continued to climb Friday, boosted by hope that Thursday's inflation data, which showed a slower-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, could have the Fed easing back on rate hikes sooner rather than later. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9% to 11,323, while the broader S&P 500 Index rose...
CNN

Mortgage rates rise back above 7%

Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of...
