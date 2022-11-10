Read full article on original website
There's a 55% chance of a recession in 2023, chief economist says - but inflation data will determine if the Fed stays aggressive and sparks a downturn
CPI data publishes on Thursday, and it will hold key implications for how aggressive the Federal Reserve is with interest rates moving forward. One economist said he's expecting inflation to ease slightly, which could lead the Fed to a 50 basis-point rate hike in December. "We have this week established...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Higher As Bulls Look To Extend Inflation-Sparked Rally
U.S. stocks turned higher Monday trading, while the dollar arrested its decline against a basket of its global peers and Treasury yields bumped higher, as investors looked to regroup from last week's rally and into the final stretch of the trading year. Stocks powered to their strongest five-day gain since...
Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says
The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
Easing inflation isn’t making these grocery items any cheaper, data shows
Inflation may be easing but many grocery item staples are still expensive.
NASDAQ
Fed seen slowing rate hikes as inflation appears to cool
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing the pace of its rate hikes after a government report showed consumer prices rose less than expected last month, an indication that the central bank's aggressive policy tightening this year has begun to bite. The Fed has raised rates more...
Wall Street ends lower as investors gauge Fed's policy path
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally.
Fed may cut size of rate increases, but is not 'softening' inflation fight, Waller says
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said on Sunday.
Dow surges 1,200 points and Wall Street posts its best day in two years as cooling inflation gives investors hope the Fed will slow its rate hikes
Wall Street surged on Thursday and posted its best session in two years after a new report showed US inflation is cooling faster than expected. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 1,201 points, or 3.7 percent, at 33,715. The S&P 500 soared 5.54 percent and the Nasdaq roared up 7.35 percent.
money.com
Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
CNBC
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
Goldman Sachs sees inflation 'finally falling' in 2023, with core prices set to drop under 3% as wage growth slows
Goldman Sachs said it sees a significant decline in core inflation coming in 2023. Improvement in supply chain disruptions, rebalancing in the labor market and easing shelter prices should bring core PCE down to 2.9%. The Fed's preferred inflation measure was 5.1% in September. Easing housing prices and wage pressure...
CNET
October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
US consumer sentiment drops amid fears of rising inflation
Consumer sentiment dropped in November amid fears about rising inflation and high interest rates. A recent survey has shown that consumers drastically slowed down spending on goods. US consumer sentiment drops. According to a preliminary reading by the University of Michigan, the index on consumer sentiment dropped from 59.9 in...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Climbing on Interest-Rate Optimism
Stocks continued to climb Friday, boosted by hope that Thursday's inflation data, which showed a slower-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, could have the Fed easing back on rate hikes sooner rather than later. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9% to 11,323, while the broader S&P 500 Index rose...
October Inflation Slows Sharply To 7.7%, Sparking Fed Pivot Bets; Stock Futures Surge
U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, sparking hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's rate plans and trigger a massive move higher for U.S. stocks. The headline consumer price index for the month of October was estimated to have risen...
October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy
Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of...
