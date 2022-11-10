Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Michigan Football is now trending for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis
Michigan football got another important crystal ball projection for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis this weekend who is trending hard toward the Wolverines. There hasn’t been a ton of Michigan football recruiting news coming out of the weekend. The Wolverines hosted a number of commitments from the 2023 class, as well as some 2024 targets.
saturdaytradition.com
Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Indiana at Michigan State
Michigan State has turned its season around nicely with a huge win over then-ranked No. 17 Illinois last Saturday. The Spartans kept their hot streak going with a win over Rutgers in Week 11, propelling them to 5-5 on the season. So out of nowhere, a bowl bid is definitely...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan
Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo praises game experience in San Diego, loved every part 'except for the outcome'
Tom Izzo and Michigan State made the trip west for the Armed Forces Classic last week. That matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga went down to the wire with the Spartans falling by one point against the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, it was a strong performance by Michigan State. However, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff
It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple hit, injured on Nebraska sideline during game vs. Michigan
Mark Whipple was drilled and took a hard hit during Saturday’s game for Nebraska. Facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Whipple was seen getting hit and leveled in his left knee as Wolverine receiver AJ Henning came flying out of bounds. Whipple was seen down on the field for a...
saturdaytradition.com
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan
Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
saturdaytradition.com
Jayden Reed hauls in contested catch for touchdown vs. Rutgers
Jayden Reed is balling out over in East Lansing. The senior wide receiver has 4 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown thus far against the Scarlet Knights. His most recent catch gave the Spartans a 14-point lead. Check out this catch. Quarterback Payton Thorne could not have put that...
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen shoots down transfer rumors with emphatic support of Jim Leonhard as head coach
Braelon Allen isn’t going anywhere, dismissing rumors that he would be taking his talents to rival Michigan. The running back was on the Drew & K.B. Show on Friday to discuss the rumors. Allen unequivocally shut down the speculation, saying “the only thing I can really say for me is On Wisconsin.”
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan PD wraps up investigation of UM-MSU tunnel incident, per report
The University of Michigan PD has completed its portion of the investigation into the altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the game between Michigan and Michigan State in Week 9. Now, the findings of the investigation will be turned over to prosecutors for review. “In collaboration with our law...
