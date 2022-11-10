The Sidney Elks Lodge was the place to be Friday evening as a packed house gathered to celebrate the commitment of American military veterans. The Elks main floor was busy with the noise of people sharing a meal and conversations at a table. The free meal brought together friends, neighbors, veterans of past service and new friends who take the time to meet local veterans. The event focused on the traditional meal of ham and beans with cornbread, in addition to new food options. The offerings included different varieties of beans; some with ham, some without.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO