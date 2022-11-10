Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Endymion 2023 Mardi Gras parade route changed: Heading to the Convention Center
On Monday, the Endymion Carnival parading organization, one of New Orleans’ so-called superkrewes, announced that fans should plan on changes to the parade route in 2023. Endymion customarily finished its route by rolling into Superdome, where a post-parade concert and party take place. But due to the ongoing renovation of the sports arena, this year's Endymion parade will end in the Morial Convention Center.
NOLA.com
Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup
The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
WDSU
Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: New Orleans' first 'residential park' was named for Rosa Solomon da Ponte
Can you shed some light on the Uptown street called Rosa Park? Is this a new designation or has it been around for a while?. Established in 1891, Rosa Park was New Orleans’ first so-called residential park. It is named for the New Orleans-born Victorian-era socialite and actress Rosa Solomon da Ponte.
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival: How to get there, where to park, hours, attractions
Jean Lafitte is hosting its 2022 Seafood Festival this weekend, after postponing it from June while the town recovered from 2021's Hurricane Ida. The festival offers live music, swamp tours, kayak rentals, local seafood, a wine walk and art. When is it?. Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m -...
WWL-TV
Lot next to New Orleans church becomes illegal dumping ground for tires
NEW ORLEANS — A lot next to a church in New Orleans East has turned into an illegal dumping ground for tires. Pastor Lamar Dunford of Innovations Full Gospel Baptist Church said someone dumped dozens of tires and a few couches behind the empty building next door three weeks ago.
Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans
Police were on-scene of a fatal crash in downtown New Orleans on Monday (Nov. 14 morning).
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
houmatimes.com
Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and many other Public Safety partners. The...
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
NOLA.com
Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII
The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
Millions of dollars worth of vessels burn in New Orleans
Flames tore through several boats and yachts at Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans Sunday. The call came in at 5:45am. “The first NOFD company arrived on the scene of… five boats fully engulfed in flames,”
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
WDSU
City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
fox8live.com
Heavy storms expected Monday night
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are on the way in weather over the next 12 to 24 hours with heavy storms expected later tonight. Most of your back to work forecast on this Monday looks quiet as clouds increase but the rain stays away. I’ve included a 20% chance for maybe a shower during the daylight hours but the big story will be what happens tonight. Highs to start the week will be cool, in the low 60s.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD. The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue. Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m. There they found...
NOLA.com
Faced with complaints about changes to RTA bus routes, agency holds off on major changes
When a handful of bus riders gathered in a windowless boardroom at the Regional Transit Authority headquarters this month, most of them weren’t happy. On Sept. 25, the RTA rolled out a bus system redesign. The new schedules and routes were aimed at speeding travel throughout the city and making it easier to get people to jobs. But some riders said the system's reboot, which in some instances created new hubs to allow for transfers, had the opposite effect.
