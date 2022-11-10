ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

Endymion 2023 Mardi Gras parade route changed: Heading to the Convention Center

On Monday, the Endymion Carnival parading organization, one of New Orleans' so-called superkrewes, announced that fans should plan on changes to the parade route in 2023. Endymion customarily finished its route by rolling into Superdome, where a post-parade concert and party take place. But due to the ongoing renovation of the sports arena, this year's Endymion parade will end in the Morial Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup

The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, "We Go Together Like … " More than 725 ladies will participate in this year's festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, and many other Public Safety partners.
GIBSON, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII

The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heavy storms expected Monday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are on the way in weather over the next 12 to 24 hours with heavy storms expected later tonight. Most of your back to work forecast on this Monday looks quiet as clouds increase but the rain stays away. I've included a 20% chance for maybe a shower during the daylight hours but the big story will be what happens tonight. Highs to start the week will be cool, in the low 60s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD. The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue. Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m. There they found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Faced with complaints about changes to RTA bus routes, agency holds off on major changes

When a handful of bus riders gathered in a windowless boardroom at the Regional Transit Authority headquarters this month, most of them weren't happy. On Sept. 25, the RTA rolled out a bus system redesign. The new schedules and routes were aimed at speeding travel throughout the city and making it easier to get people to jobs. But some riders said the system's reboot, which in some instances created new hubs to allow for transfers, had the opposite effect.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

