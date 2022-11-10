Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Amazon unveils smaller, lighter, more durable delivery drone
Earlier this year, the skies were looking gloomy for Amazon Prime Air’s drone program, which was marred by crashes and other mishaps. But in the months since, the e-commerce giant has launched commercial delivery services in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas — and now, a new drone.
Amazon envisions its new Sparrow robot performing the most common warehouse tasks, according to a company patent. ‘This will take my job,’ one worker said.
The company said the possible applications of its new robot arm, Sparrow, include many of the roles currently performed by human warehouse workers.
Amazon Rolls Out New Perk for Prime Members as Subscription Growth Slows
The strategic move comes during a period of fierce competition with retail rivals like Walmart.
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
Best Buy, Google Join Outsiders in Push to Capture Remote Patient Monitoring Boom
Born of pandemic necessity and a graying U.S. population, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is breaking out all over, as its growth potential draws in retailers such as Best Buy and Big Tech stalwarts like Google in a shift that is seeing outside players aggressively moving into the space. In what...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
satnews.com
General Atomics completes Nuclear Thermal Propulsion system design + test milestone
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has completed major milestones for the Track A, Phase 1 Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Under contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GA-EMS delivered a baseline design of a DRACO Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) reactor and engine and successfully tested key components of the nuclear reactor, including the vitally important high-temperature fuel elements in prototypic conditions at the NASA Nuclear Thermal Element Environmental Simulator (NTREES). The NTP system is intended to allow a nuclear thermal rocket to operate in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.
techaiapp.com
Motion and volumetric capture animation tech breaks barriers
The possibilities have been broadened for creators in a variety of fields with cutting-edge animation technology at Swinburne University of Technology’s Center for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT). Motion and volumetric capture relies on cameras and sensors to digitize human movement. Still a niche application to date, motion capture is...
dronedj.com
FlytBase, Iris Automation partnership aims safe BVLOS drone operations
Drone automation software specialist FlytBase is partnering with avionics safety expert Iris Automation so that enterprises can conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions safely at scale. Through this association, FlytBase’s FlytNow software will be integrated with Iris Automation’s Casia G ground-based detect and alert system. The...
The Verge
Amazon mass layoffs will reportedly ax 10,000 people this week
Amazon could lay off as many as 10,000 employees this week, according to a new report from The New York Times. The move would follow wide-reaching firings at Twitter and Meta; last week, the latter announced it would lay off 11,000 employees. Amazon’s cuts are likely to focus on the...
dronedj.com
This drone parachute recovery system helped Matternet M2 to secure FAA design safety nod
Matternet’s M2 recently became the first drone built specifically for package deliveries to achieve Type Certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Now we have more details about the safety components as well as the parachute recovery system the M2 used to comply with the airworthiness criteria established by the FAA.
getnews.info
New Technology for Glass Processing – Ultrafast Lasers
Glass is not only a necessity for human life, but also an important material to promote industrial development and social progress. With the rapid development of science and technology, glass applications continue to extend. Glass plays an increasingly important role in the field of communications (optical fiber), new energy (photovoltaic), life sciences (pharmaceutical glass), etc.
The Verge
Can you replace your router and reconnect the devices in your home without being completely frustrated?
It’s actually quite easy. The Verge’s Jennifer Pattison Tuohy (who says she counts 112 devices on her network) found a really simple workaround — just keep the same network SSID and password.
freightwaves.com
Digitize to decarbonize: supply chains as an infinite loop — Net-Zero Carbon
On Friday’s episode of Net-Zero Carbon, FreightWaves host Tyler Cole was joined by supply chain guru Deborah Dull, senior research director at Zero100, a company founded based on the belief that supply chains should be digitized in order to decarbonize. Creating digital networks and visibility are primary focuses when...
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Cube, the First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Label Printer With Built-In Scale
PitneyShip Cube simplifies shipping packages and ecommerce orders while saving time and space. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale. With access to...
The Verge
Tesla on trial: Autopilot and Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package under scrutiny in separate cases
As if he doesn’t have enough going on, Elon Musk will find himself in court later this week defending his $56 billion pay package from allegations by Tesla shareholders that it was rigged with easy performance targets. And that’s not all! On Tuesday in Los Angeles, a Tesla Model...
getnews.info
Protein Expression Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players in the global protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) (Canada) signed an agreement to combine essential...
getnews.info
Node.js development agency Moravio is gaining praise for its customization and experience.
Moravio is a custom software development agency that designs and develops bespoke web applications for various clients from a multitude of sectors. Technology is continuing its advancements day by day. It is imperative that agencies hire and source leading experts in the field in order to create premium and equitable software applications.
protocol.com
Adam Selipsky: AWS is 'not done building' as cloud computing matures
AWS re:Invent starts two weeks from now, an end-of-year showcase typically reserved for the dominant cloud provider’s biggest service announcements, technology sessions, and customer success stories. This year’s event, however, comes amid global economic pain marked by soaring prices, months of tech layoffs, and a general belt-tightening among some...
TechCrunch
GoFreight raises $23M to become the “Shopify of freight forwarding”
The Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup has raised $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by Flex Capital and Headline. The round included participation from LFX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and returning investors Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight, which currently has about 1,000 customers, helps...
Comments / 0