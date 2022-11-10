ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

freightwaves.com

Amazon unveils smaller, lighter, more durable delivery drone

Earlier this year, the skies were looking gloomy for Amazon Prime Air’s drone program, which was marred by crashes and other mishaps. But in the months since, the e-commerce giant has launched commercial delivery services in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas — and now, a new drone.
OREGON STATE
itechpost.com

The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
marktechpost.com

Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
satnews.com

General Atomics completes Nuclear Thermal Propulsion system design + test milestone

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has completed major milestones for the Track A, Phase 1 Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Under contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GA-EMS delivered a baseline design of a DRACO Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) reactor and engine and successfully tested key components of the nuclear reactor, including the vitally important high-temperature fuel elements in prototypic conditions at the NASA Nuclear Thermal Element Environmental Simulator (NTREES). The NTP system is intended to allow a nuclear thermal rocket to operate in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.
techaiapp.com

Motion and volumetric capture animation tech breaks barriers

The possibilities have been broadened for creators in a variety of fields with cutting-edge animation technology at Swinburne University of Technology’s Center for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT). Motion and volumetric capture relies on cameras and sensors to digitize human movement. Still a niche application to date, motion capture is...
dronedj.com

FlytBase, Iris Automation partnership aims safe BVLOS drone operations

Drone automation software specialist FlytBase is partnering with avionics safety expert Iris Automation so that enterprises can conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions safely at scale. Through this association, FlytBase’s FlytNow software will be integrated with Iris Automation’s Casia G ground-based detect and alert system. The...
The Verge

Amazon mass layoffs will reportedly ax 10,000 people this week

Amazon could lay off as many as 10,000 employees this week, according to a new report from The New York Times. The move would follow wide-reaching firings at Twitter and Meta; last week, the latter announced it would lay off 11,000 employees. Amazon’s cuts are likely to focus on the...
dronedj.com

This drone parachute recovery system helped Matternet M2 to secure FAA design safety nod

Matternet’s M2 recently became the first drone built specifically for package deliveries to achieve Type Certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Now we have more details about the safety components as well as the parachute recovery system the M2 used to comply with the airworthiness criteria established by the FAA.
getnews.info

New Technology for Glass Processing – Ultrafast Lasers

Glass is not only a necessity for human life, but also an important material to promote industrial development and social progress. With the rapid development of science and technology, glass applications continue to extend. Glass plays an increasingly important role in the field of communications (optical fiber), new energy (photovoltaic), life sciences (pharmaceutical glass), etc.
freightwaves.com

Digitize to decarbonize: supply chains as an infinite loop — Net-Zero Carbon

On Friday’s episode of Net-Zero Carbon, FreightWaves host Tyler Cole was joined by supply chain guru Deborah Dull, senior research director at Zero100, a company founded based on the belief that supply chains should be digitized in order to decarbonize. Creating digital networks and visibility are primary focuses when...
salestechstar.com

Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Cube, the First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Label Printer With Built-In Scale

PitneyShip Cube simplifies shipping packages and ecommerce orders while saving time and space. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale. With access to...
getnews.info

Protein Expression Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The key players in the global protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) (Canada) signed an agreement to combine essential...
getnews.info

Node.js development agency Moravio is gaining praise for its customization and experience.

Moravio is a custom software development agency that designs and develops bespoke web applications for various clients from a multitude of sectors. Technology is continuing its advancements day by day. It is imperative that agencies hire and source leading experts in the field in order to create premium and equitable software applications.
protocol.com

Adam Selipsky: AWS is 'not done building' as cloud computing matures

AWS re:Invent starts two weeks from now, an end-of-year showcase typically reserved for the dominant cloud provider’s biggest service announcements, technology sessions, and customer success stories. This year’s event, however, comes amid global economic pain marked by soaring prices, months of tech layoffs, and a general belt-tightening among some...
TechCrunch

GoFreight raises $23M to become the “Shopify of freight forwarding”

The Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup has raised $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by Flex Capital and Headline. The round included participation from LFX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and returning investors Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight, which currently has about 1,000 customers, helps...
LOS ANGELES, CA

