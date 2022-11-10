ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
power98fm.com

The City of Charlotte Testing A New TravelSafely App

The City of Charlotte’s Department of Transportation recently launched the TravelSafely App. They are currently testing the app with a pilot project involving South End. TravelSafely is designed to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. It will connect users to an electronic network of intersection and crosswalk data, as well as to each other.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

This Map Shows Just How Many Airbnbs Are In Charlotte

The way the housing market is these days a lot has been made about Airbnbs, short-term rentals, and real estate investment companies. In fact, earlier this summer the Charlotte Observer published an article about these investment companies and how they are pricing out families from owning homes. And while many of those cases mentioned in the article are for the quick flip and profit. The same thing is happening with people running Airbnbs. Whether it is just keeping a home for the extra income instead of selling when looking to move. Or purchasing properties with the intent of doing short-term rentals. It’s all a huge portion of the rising housing costs in Charlotte and across the country. But have you ever wondered just how many Airbnbs there are in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

Traffic Advisory This Weekend Due To Charlotte Marathon

If you need to drive on Saturday be advised that there will be delays, road closures, and traffic due to the Charlotte Marathon. The marathon, being run tomorrow Saturday, November 2nd, benefits the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. The course will take runners throughout the city beginning in uptown. They will then make their way to Eastover, Myers Park, and Dilworth. Expect runners in this area from around 8-9:45 am. From there they will venture into Southend/Wilmore, back to uptown, take the greenway to NoDa and Plaza before finishing back in Uptown. I’m tired just thinking about that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name

Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Fresh Take: The Penguin Drive-In’s Dilworth Reboot

Few Charlotte restaurants ever earned the grubby cachet of The Penguin Drive-In, a humble hole in the wall in Plaza Midwood that opened in 1954. For 60 years, The Penguin served mammoth burgers and fried pickles, even through the neighborhood’s rough years in the 1980s and ’90s. When it closed for good in 2014 after a flurry of lawsuits and family squabbles, longtime regulars mourned their beloved greasy spoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M

The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County

The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston …. The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Panthers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Stonehaven Looks to Become Charlotte’s First Community Wildlife Habitat

With Charlotte’s exponential growth over the past few years, the city’s wildlife has suffered. As development proliferates, the tree canopy shrinks. The city’s skyline grows as the natural landscape dwindles. One local community is hoping that, with a potential certification as a Community Wildlife Habitat, they can take a step toward curbing the harm done by rapid development.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
iheart.com

This Is North Carolina's Best Indian Restaurant

As it turns out, you don't have to travel very far to find some delicious, authentic Indian cuisine in North Carolina. Using ratings and reviews, Yelp search around the country to find the best Indian restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:
