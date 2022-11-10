Read full article on original website
Masks could return as L.A. County sees worrying uptick in RSV, COVID infections
Facemasks could potentially return as L.A. County continues seeing a troubling uptick in respiratory illness including two new COVID-19 variants and RSV infections among children.
foxla.com
Thieves bag family's heads in brazen Diamond Bar home invasion: Police
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Police in Diamond Bar are investigating a home invasion robbery, where the thieves allegedly put the family's heads in bags while they robbed the house. Officers responded to the home on the 1900 of Viento Verano Drive overnight Sunday to calls about a robbery, where they found two victims — an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. According to police they were grandmother and grandson.
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
Possibly intoxicated man hangs on freeway ramp; police intervene
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into freeway traffic Saturday in Riverside was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man...
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Pursuit Driver Taken into Custody from On-Ramp Standoff in Santa Clarita
The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash tonight was taken into custody after holding California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
foxla.com
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after pedestrian suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Upland hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said. The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department. […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Celebrate Jin’s Discharge After Being Hospitalized For Over a Year
LONG BEACH, CA – On Thursday, Nov. 10, employees at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach gathered to celebrate the discharge of their patient, Jin, after being hospitalized for over a year. Members of the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program and his parents gathered in the Miller Children’s & Women’s playroom to say goodbye as he leaves the hospital.
Los Angeles police shooting reported in South L.A. area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers today was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Man arrested for alleged vehicle theft, large quantity of marijuana
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday. Officers patrolling the area of East Broadway and Pine Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Friday spotted an unoccupied vehicle that matched the description of a previously stolen vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Elderly man killed after being struck and killed by van in Alhambra
A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra.The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department.Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts failed, Soriano said.The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Soriano said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not considered factors in the accident.
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
Los Angeles firefighter dies at home, no cause of death released
A Los Angeles firefighter has died at his home, authorities announced, but no further details have been released. “With heavy hearts, we announce that active-duty Firefighter III Kenneth Brink passed away off-duty in his home on November 9, 2022,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
scvnews.com
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be...
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in LA, Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
