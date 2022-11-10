ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Thieves bag family's heads in brazen Diamond Bar home invasion: Police

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Police in Diamond Bar are investigating a home invasion robbery, where the thieves allegedly put the family's heads in bags while they robbed the house. Officers responded to the home on the 1900 of Viento Verano Drive overnight Sunday to calls about a robbery, where they found two victims — an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. According to police they were grandmother and grandson.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home

WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
WHITTIER, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Celebrate Jin’s Discharge After Being Hospitalized For Over a Year

LONG BEACH, CA – On Thursday, Nov. 10, employees at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach gathered to celebrate the discharge of their patient, Jin, after being hospitalized for over a year. Members of the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program and his parents gathered in the Miller Children’s & Women’s playroom to say goodbye as he leaves the hospital.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Man arrested for alleged vehicle theft, large quantity of marijuana

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday. Officers patrolling the area of East Broadway and Pine Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Friday spotted an unoccupied vehicle that matched the description of a previously stolen vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Elderly man killed after being struck and killed by van in Alhambra

A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra.The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department.Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts failed, Soriano said.The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Soriano said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not considered factors in the accident.
ALHAMBRA, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles firefighter dies at home, no cause of death released

A Los Angeles firefighter has died at his home, authorities announced, but no further details have been released. “With heavy hearts, we announce that active-duty Firefighter III Kenneth Brink passed away off-duty in his home on November 9, 2022,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
scvnews.com

Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes

Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be...
CASTAIC, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy