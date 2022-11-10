BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy says he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race. In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with a Democrat for governor. The race is expected to attract multiple strong GOP candidates, but so far only Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced his bid.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO