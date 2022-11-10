Read full article on original website
KEYT
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to ‘consider’ another leadership bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to “consider” running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. Pelosi was asked by CNN’s...
KEYT
What to know about upcoming House leadership elections
A new Congress won’t be sworn in until January and control of the House has not yet been determined, but Republicans appear on track to recapture the chamber and the race to determine who will serve as the next speaker is underway. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has officially...
KEYT
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
KEYT
Kevin McCarthy fields questions from GOP conference behind closed doors ahead of leadership elections
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy took questions from members of his conference at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, according to a member in the room, part of his effort to assuage House Republican concerns and win enough support to lead the conference in the new Congress.
KEYT
Democratic gubernatorial winners in swing states have message for national party
Two Democrats who won gubernatorial races in the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania delivered similar messages to their national party on Sunday, saying their keen focus on kitchen table issues helped them secure their wins. “I can tell you we stayed focused on the fundamentals, right, whether it’s fixing...
Alexander H. Jones: Midterm election painful for N.C. Democrats
The many defeats suffered by North Carolina Democrats on Tuesday owed little to mistakes by individual candidates. Through all their diversity, almost every Democrat running for statewide office garnered a vote share falling in the range of 47%. The 2022 midterm in North Carolina resembled, in a sense, a parliamentary election, in which voters selected their party preference rather than individualizing each race based on the candidate at hand. Unfortunately, Democrats lost statewide races across the board. This piece is not meant as a jeremiad....
KEYT
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden’s unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump’s election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
KEYT
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said Sunday that former President Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and it’s past time to reassess what’s important to the party. “It’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race,...
KEYT
GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy says he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race. In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with a Democrat for governor. The race is expected to attract multiple strong GOP candidates, but so far only Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced his bid.
KEYT
Michelle Obama praises Biden but stops short of full-throated 2024 endorsement
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she thinks President Joe Biden is “doing a great job,” but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement for another White House run in a recent interview. “You know, I, I — I will have to see,” Obama said when asked if she...
KEYT
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump’s 2016 win: ‘It shook me profoundly’
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. “It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice,” wrote Obama in “The Light We Carry,” according to audio excerpts released Monday to NPR. “It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat.”
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s...
KEYT
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to “get the I.R.S. on” were former FBI Director James Comey and...
KEYT
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year’s midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats — and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
KEYT
January 6 committee says Trump ‘failed to comply’ with subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has “failed to comply” with its subpoena for documents and testimony. “In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance,” Democratic...
KEYT
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former...
Letters to the Editor:
John Calabrese wrote an interesting opinion in the News-Review on Sept. 20 about “election deniers” and pointing out that some Democrats in Congress voted against certifying the presidential election results in 2000, 2004 and 2016. Those are facts and I don’t dispute them and I agree with him that it only takes minimal research to uncover the truth. I just have a different perspective about these facts.
KEYT
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.
