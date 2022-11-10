ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, NY

Op-Ed by Councilmember Julie Won: Innovation QNS Can Afford to do Better

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6p7t_0j6Y05eI00
Councilmember Julie Won speaking before the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises on Innovation QNS last month (Photo Credit: Emil Cohen/NYC Council Media Unit)

I don’t need a crystal ball to see the future; my community has already witnessed firsthand the effects of gentrification, displacement, and luxury development.

In Long Island City, we’ve seen the development of more than 25,000 luxury, market-rate units, leading to a rent increase of more than 43 percent over the last decade, far outpacing the city as a whole.

Woodside, which has not seen the same luxury development, has had just a 7 percent rent increase within the same period, less than the city average.

Building more luxury than affordable apartments is precisely how developers and policy makers created our housing crisis. My community has had enough, and we demand a commitment to majority affordable development.

In October, the City Council’s Zoning Subcommittee held a marathon hearing lasting almost 7 hours to review the Innovation QNS proposal. The community was overwhelmingly critical, as 565 people opposed this project and 83 people supported the project.

This project as it currently stands would be a majority unaffordable luxury development in the heart of working-class Astoria. If this project were to move forward, market-rate apartments would be completely out of reach for my neighbors in the area, where the median rent is currently $1,686.

A market-rate two bedroom in Innovation QNS could cost $4,000 or more, affordable only to families making over $158,000/yr. That is more than double the local median income of the local area, and totally inaccessible to nearly all those who live there now.

The testimonies of my courageous neighbors before the Council reflect our neighborhood’s shared identity. Astoria has been the landing pad for immigrants, artists, and working class folks in our city for generations, including my family.

We found our start in Astoria when my uncle moved here from South Korea 40 years ago to work at a dry cleaners. As with countless immigrants before us, our neighbors welcomed us in to build a new life, alongside people from all over the world.

For decades, this community created Astoria’s uniquely diverse and vibrant culture, which evolves with each group of people who join us. Unfortunately, the Innovation QNS project seeks to monetize this very culture, while placing those who shaped it under immediate threat of displacement.

Since Innovation QNS arrived at the City Council this October, I have been in active negotiations with the developers, the Mayor’s team, and the City Council Land Use Division to fight for more affordability.

I have offered alternative solutions to reach the community’s ask of 55 percent affordable units: accept project based vouchers for those currently in our shelter system, repurpose office spaces and parking spaces into affordable housing units, leverage Article XI and 420-c tax incentives, and work with HPD to create permanently affordable apartments for extremely low-income residents.

As we await a final offer from the Innovation QNS team, I remain hopeful that the concerns of affordability from our community will not be ignored.

Allowing developers to build luxury market rate units without proper set-asides for affordability has and will raise rents throughout the city.

I believe that the solution to our affordable housing crisis is simple: build more affordable housing. As a City, we can no longer allow luxury development to outpace the construction of affordable housing.

Our community is asking for 55 percent affordability from the Innovation QNS project, because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t. I call on the Mayor, the Council Speaker, and my Council colleagues to join me in calling for greater affordability—because our city deserves better.

Comments / 0

Related
Queens Post

Prominent Piece of Forest Hills Real Estate Sold, Tenants to Stay Put

A prominent piece of commercial real estate in Forest Hills changed hands earlier this month and the landlord has no intention to displace the existing tenants. The property, 109-32 Ascan Ave., was sold for $12.25 million on Nov. 3 by Neos Realty Corp to 44-74 21st Street Realty, LLC. The 10,000 square foot building is located on the southeast corner of Queens Boulevard and Ascan Avenue and is currently occupied by Foodtown Grocery and Portofino Italian Ristorante.
FOREST HILLS, NY
Queens Post

Two Queens Seats Likely to Flip From Democrat to Republican

Tuesday’s election contained no surprises for Democrats in western and central Queens, but Democrats in eastern Queens saw an assembly seat and a congressional seat flip to the Republicans. There were no upsets on a statewide basis. The governorship did not change, with Democrat Kathleen Hochul generating 52 percent...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

WATCH: 12-Year-Old Girl Mugged by Two Suspects on Scooter, Duo Linked to Crime Spree Throughout Central Queens

Police have released startling video of a 12-year-old student in Elmhurst being robbed and dragged along the sidewalk by two muggers riding a scooter. The frightening incident, which took place last month, is linked to a string of robberies carried out by the two suspects in central Queens where they would pull up alongside their victims on a scooter and then steal their necklaces.
JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY
Queens Post

Southeast Queens Backed Hochul in Big Numbers, While Northeast Queens Favored Zeldin

Governor Kathy Hochul brought in 63 percent of the vote in the borough of Queens Tuesday, a number that got a big boost due to the residents of southeast Queens. Hochul racked up huge numbers in Assembly Districts 29, 31, 32 and 33—which include the southeast Queens neighborhoods of Springfield Gardens, Hollis, Rosedale, Jamaica, Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Bellerose and Queens Village.
JAMAICA, NY
Queens Post

Queens State Senator Requests More Than $700K in Funding for Local NYPD Precincts

A New York State Senator from Queens is looking to provide funding for four police precincts in his district to allow them to purchase vehicles and cameras. State Sen. Joseph Addabbo aims to allocate $700,000 in state funds to be split among the 102nd, 104th, 106th and 112th precincts. Addabbo, like all senate representatives, has a pool of money that he is able to allocate on local needs. The lawmaker says that he is making the allocation after hearing from his constituents that they are concerned about public safety.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: Double Down MTA, Queens Needs More Trains

Nov. 2, 2022 Op-Ed By Juan Ardila, Democratic Candidate for New York State Assembly District 37. Give credit where credit is due with the Interborough Express proposed by Gov. Hochul: For a governor to finally take notice of an underused freight-rail line running from Brooklyn into Queens, and pushing to convert that line to passenger rail, is an idea whose time has finally come. The IBX, as proposed, would run 14 miles through these two boroughs without going through Manhattan. The governor and the MTA, in other words, are taking a real interest in helping all New Yorkers with their daily commute, and not just those traveling to Manhattan.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Man Assaulted and Robbed on the 7 Train Sunday: NYPD

The police are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a straphanger on the 7 train in Queens Sunday. The suspects allegedly approached a 34-year-old man after he got on a Manhattan-bound 7 train at the Main Street station in Flushing at around 4:30 p.m. They allegedly began to harass the victim before one of the suspects punched the man and discharged a gel shot imitation pistol toward him.
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

The Grandstand Pub in Maspeth Closes After Near 35-Year-Run

A beloved Irish American bar in Maspeth has closed after a near 35-year run. The Grandstand Pub and Restaurant, located at 85-35 Grand Ave., closed Sunday due to financial difficulties, according to a statement posted online by the owners Sunday. The post did not specify the nature of its economic...
MASPETH, NY
Queens Post

Two Men With Pepper Spray Rob Rego Park Drug Store: NYPD

Police are looking for two men with pepper spray who robbed a drug store in Rego Park last week. The suspects allegedly entered Top Choice Pharmacy, located at 97-06 Queens Blvd., at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and assaulted a 60-year-old male employee who was behind the counter. The men, who brandished pepper spray, grabbed the employee by the neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy