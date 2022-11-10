Read full article on original website
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
Mitch McConnell won’t become Senate majority leader again. What that means for his power
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell won't get his old job as Senate majority leader back in January after voters decided to let Democrats keep control of Congress' upper chamber. It was unclear what the outcome of Tuesday's election would mean for control of the Senate for several days as the vote tallies of close races across the country were counted. However, Democrats clinched the majority this weekend when Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, America's first-ever Latina senator, won her highly competitive reelection bid.
Senate same-sex marriage bill says people with 'diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage' are 'due proper respect'
Senators sought to gain Republican support by amending the bill, which sailed through the House in July. They say they're confident it will now pass.
Editorial: Two-party system not working for many
Here we go again. Yet another “third party” candidate has “spoiled” “major party” candidates’ victory party plans by “stealing” votes that rightfully belong to ... well, someone else. Libertarian Chase Oliver garnered a little more than 2% of the vote in Georgia’s US Senate race. His efforts prevented either incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock or Republican challenger Herschel Walker from winning the election with a majority. Georgia’s election laws require such a majority, so now the election goes to a Warnock-Walker runoff. ...
