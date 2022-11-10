Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell won't get his old job as Senate majority leader back in January after voters decided to let Democrats keep control of Congress' upper chamber. It was unclear what the outcome of Tuesday's election would mean for control of the Senate for several days as the vote tallies of close races across the country were counted. However, Democrats clinched the majority this weekend when Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, America's first-ever Latina senator, won her highly competitive reelection bid.

