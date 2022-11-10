ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
Can Croagunk Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? A Spotlight Hour Was Held on Nov. 8

For every Pokémon in a given Pokémon game, there is almost certainly a Shiny version of it. In case you aren't aware, "Shiny" Pokémon are simply known species of Pokémon with a different color palette than their traditional look. Some of these Shiny Pokémon appear as simple off-color designs, but others can feature completely different color schemes for their appearances. They don't necessarily provide any stat boosts, but they're still very rare and highly sought-after.
Bloody Romance Leaves Us With a Cliffhanger in 'Interview With the Vampire'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Prolific horror novelist Anne Rice has created a world that is finally unfolding before our eyes on AMC. The network obtained the rights to all 18 of Anne Rice’s novels, one of which is the famous Interview with the Vampire. Season 1 of the series, which shares its name and inspiration with the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, aired throughout October 2022 — and now fans are asking for a Season 2.
What Happened to the Original 'Teletubbies' Cast After the Show Ended?

If you grew up in the late 1990s, odds are that you're as familiar as can be with Teletubbies. The BBC-helmed children's show, which ran in its original incarnation from 1997–2001, became a pop-culture phenomenon that millions of young people have enjoyed throughout their childhoods. From their iconic appearances to their vibrant colors and happy mannerisms, Teletubbies embody everything that one could want in a lighthearted children's program.
Prime Video's Western Drama Series 'The English' Filmed Outside of North America

Over the span of two decades, we've seen Emily Blunt take on rom-coms, family films, action flicks, and horror movies. Now, in 2022, the British actress is dipping her toe into the Western genre, as she plays the lead in Prime Video's new series The English. From creator Hugo Blick and executive producer Emily Blunt, The English follows "an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer)" as they "come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood."
Namor Has His Own Legacy as a Mutant in Marvel Comics and in the Movies

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel to one of the most memorable superhero movies ever has finally hit theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the people of the reclusive vibranium kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's untimely death. The film is dedicated to original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
Why Is Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Ending? Sam McCarthy Talks "Bittersweet" Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Without bordering on exaggeration, being forced to say goodbye to a beloved television show feels like the end of the world. Those characters are our friends, our foes, our family, and our heroes. As challenging as this is, every series meets its Maker eventually, and Netflix's stellar comedy series Dead to Me is the latest to cause heartbreak as its final season is set to premiere on Nov. 17, 2022.
A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!

Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
Don't Expect 'Family Karma' Anisha Ramakrishna's Hubby to Appear on the Show

Reality TV requires transparency, which Family Karma cast member Anisha Ramakrishna didn't mind despite her initial reservations. After ending her 12-year relationship and moving back in with her parents, she signed on to do the show. But the Indian community is more conservative, and their morals clash with reality TV happenings.
'Dead to Me' Returns for a Third and Final Season — Here's a Recap of Season 2

Spoiler alert: The following contains major spoilers for Dead to Me Season 2. After nearly three years, which include a major production delay and an ongoing health crisis for one of its stars, Dead to Me returns to Netflix for a third and final season. The critically-acclaimed series follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), two grieving women who befriend each other over their shared experience with tragedy. As the two of them bond over their grief, they attempt to hide dramatic secrets from each other.
