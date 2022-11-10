Read full article on original website
Woman Mistakes Superglue for Eye Drops, Immediately Regrets It in Viral TikTok
When our brains are on autopilot, it can lead to disastrous results that either manifest immediately or gradually over time. Being on emotional autopilot causes us not to consider our reactions in interpersonal relationships. The same could be said of our jobs. While autopilot is sometimes good for tasks that...
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
Yes, That’s the Real Jan Broberg in the ‘Friend of the Family’ Finale
If you’re watching A Friend of the Family, the new drama streaming on Peacock, you might be curious to know where Jan Broberg is now — whether she has children or a husband, what she’s doing for a living, and how she’s moving on from her traumatic childhood.
Can Croagunk Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? A Spotlight Hour Was Held on Nov. 8
For every Pokémon in a given Pokémon game, there is almost certainly a Shiny version of it. In case you aren't aware, "Shiny" Pokémon are simply known species of Pokémon with a different color palette than their traditional look. Some of these Shiny Pokémon appear as simple off-color designs, but others can feature completely different color schemes for their appearances. They don't necessarily provide any stat boosts, but they're still very rare and highly sought-after.
Ash Ketchum Became the Pokémon World Champion! Is the Anime Ending?
Ash Ketchum, called Satoshi in the Japanese release, has been a child for the last 25 years. Clearly, the chronology of the show is not parallel to real life. The first episode of Pokémon aired on April 1, 1997. The entire series opened with Ash's dreams of becoming a...
Here’s How to Snag a ‘Black Panther 2’ Popcorn Bucket to Enjoy at the Movies
With Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’s arrival, many have planned to honor the film in several ways. Like the first Marvel Black Panther film, social media users picked out entire outfits dedicated to the Wakanda theme. However, not everyone will get dolled up to sit in a dark, crowded movie theater.
Bluey, Everyone's Favorite Australian Blue Healer Cattle Dog, Will Return for Season 4
Multi-award winning series Bluey premiered on October 1, 2018, and has aired over 150 episodes since then, with three seasons, the most recent of which originally aired on June 23, 2022. The story follows the life of a six-year-old Australian Blue Heeler Cattle dog named Bluey. She's energetic and always...
Bloody Romance Leaves Us With a Cliffhanger in 'Interview With the Vampire'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Prolific horror novelist Anne Rice has created a world that is finally unfolding before our eyes on AMC. The network obtained the rights to all 18 of Anne Rice’s novels, one of which is the famous Interview with the Vampire. Season 1 of the series, which shares its name and inspiration with the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, aired throughout October 2022 — and now fans are asking for a Season 2.
What Happened to the Original 'Teletubbies' Cast After the Show Ended?
If you grew up in the late 1990s, odds are that you're as familiar as can be with Teletubbies. The BBC-helmed children's show, which ran in its original incarnation from 1997–2001, became a pop-culture phenomenon that millions of young people have enjoyed throughout their childhoods. From their iconic appearances to their vibrant colors and happy mannerisms, Teletubbies embody everything that one could want in a lighthearted children's program.
Prime Video's Western Drama Series 'The English' Filmed Outside of North America
Over the span of two decades, we've seen Emily Blunt take on rom-coms, family films, action flicks, and horror movies. Now, in 2022, the British actress is dipping her toe into the Western genre, as she plays the lead in Prime Video's new series The English. From creator Hugo Blick and executive producer Emily Blunt, The English follows "an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer)" as they "come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood."
Namor Has His Own Legacy as a Mutant in Marvel Comics and in the Movies
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel to one of the most memorable superhero movies ever has finally hit theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the people of the reclusive vibranium kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's untimely death. The film is dedicated to original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
Why Is Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Ending? Sam McCarthy Talks "Bittersweet" Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Without bordering on exaggeration, being forced to say goodbye to a beloved television show feels like the end of the world. Those characters are our friends, our foes, our family, and our heroes. As challenging as this is, every series meets its Maker eventually, and Netflix's stellar comedy series Dead to Me is the latest to cause heartbreak as its final season is set to premiere on Nov. 17, 2022.
‘Disenchanted’ Filming Locations Are so Different From Where the Original Took Place
Upon finding out that Enchanted was getting a sequel, we immediately wondered where Disenchanted filming locations were. Would the highly anticipated film take place in Manhattan, like the original, at iconic locales such as Time Square, Central Park, and Katz’s Deli? Let's take a closer look. Article continues below...
A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!
Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
Don't Expect 'Family Karma' Anisha Ramakrishna's Hubby to Appear on the Show
Reality TV requires transparency, which Family Karma cast member Anisha Ramakrishna didn't mind despite her initial reservations. After ending her 12-year relationship and moving back in with her parents, she signed on to do the show. But the Indian community is more conservative, and their morals clash with reality TV happenings.
'Dead to Me' Returns for a Third and Final Season — Here's a Recap of Season 2
Spoiler alert: The following contains major spoilers for Dead to Me Season 2. After nearly three years, which include a major production delay and an ongoing health crisis for one of its stars, Dead to Me returns to Netflix for a third and final season. The critically-acclaimed series follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), two grieving women who befriend each other over their shared experience with tragedy. As the two of them bond over their grief, they attempt to hide dramatic secrets from each other.
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Is a Multi-Millionaire — What's Her Net Worth? (EXCLUSIVE)
Among the new faces to join the cast of the recently rebooted The Real Housewives of Miami is Guerdy Abriara, a Miami-based wife and mother with an eye for design. The Haitian reality TV star grew up in France but she fits in perfectly with the cast of coastal baddies who appear in the Peacock series.
What Happened to Mckenna Grace? Fans Praise 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star After Scary Surgery
Fans want to know: What happened to Mckenna Grace? As everyone this side of Gilead is well aware, she plays Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale. We were shocked to see the star’s Instagram post disclosing she’d undergone spinal surgery, and actually lay in a hospital bed as we watched her character about to go under the knife on the Hulu show.
Do the 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast's Zodiac Signs Explain Why the Show Is So Messy?
Now that Love Is Blind Season 3 is over, viewers are still shaking their heads about what a hot mess the season was. For starters, one of the common issues this season has seen is that a few of the men on the show didn't seem all that interested in their partners.
‘In Merry Measure’ Is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Version of 'Glee'
Romantic tension, familiar faces, yuletide vibes, picturesque filming locations — In Merry Measure has it all! The Hallmark Channel movie premieres on Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ve got the intel on the production below. Article continues below advertisement. For starters, In Merry Measure follows...
