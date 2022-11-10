ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Us Weekly

Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
Page Six

‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’

The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
realitytitbit.com

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
The List

Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe

The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
OHIO STATE
Page Six

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Georgia once faced foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
bravotv.com

Todd Tucker Shows Off His New Jersey Condo’s Redone Rooftop Patio

“This [patio] is starting to make me happy,” Kandi Burruss’ husband declared while sharing a peek at the apartment’s new and improved outdoor space. On Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Todd Tucker shared a video that showed his newly renovated New Jersey condo. “The whole kitchen has been done over, downstairs has been done over,” he said. “[And] I did the spiral staircase white.” While the clip showed only the interior of the home, he recently shared a look at his new and improved outdoor space.
NEW JERSEY STATE
