Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
‘Winter House’: Paige DeSorbo in Tears – Amanda Says Paige Finally Understands Her Relationship With Kyle
Paige DeSorbo broke down in tears on Bravo's 'Winter House' when she is pushed to the limit by boyfriend Craig Conover's confrontational behavior.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Reveals if He’s Dating Taylor Ann Green From ‘Southern Charm’ – and ‘Bashful’ BravoCon Moment [Exclusive]
Tom Schwartz from 'Vanderpump Rules' recounts that awkward encounter with Taylor Ann Green from 'Southern Charm' at BravoCon – and reveals if romance is in the cards.
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’
The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Is Kim Zolciak’s Home Really Facing Foreclosure? Here's the Scoop
Real Housewives OG Kim Zolciak may be staring down the barrel of home foreclosure, according to reports. Zolciak, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy has dealt with a home foreclosure event years prior. Article continues below advertisement. Now, tabloids say...
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Out Kody for Living in His Nice House With Robyn While She Has ‘Nothing’
'Sister Wives' star, Janelle Brown is fed up with the fact that she helped Robyn get into her huge house but now she has been left with 'nothing' to leave her children.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Reunion Recap: Are the San Diego Couples Still Together?
A reunion to remember! The Married at First Sight season 15 reunion started off with a bang as two grooms confronted each other — and later, another divorce was revealed. The Lifetime show's San Diego cast reunited with host Kevin Frazier, who quickly delved into the post-show drama by asking who unfollowed each other on […]
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
‘Sister Wives’: Why Janelle Brown is convinced Meri’s Bed and Breakfast Is ‘Haunted’
Is Meri Brown's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, haunted? 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has avoided staying in the B&B out of fear of seeing a ghost.
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
realitytitbit.com
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe
The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Georgia once faced foreclosure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.”
bravotv.com
Todd Tucker Shows Off His New Jersey Condo’s Redone Rooftop Patio
“This [patio] is starting to make me happy,” Kandi Burruss’ husband declared while sharing a peek at the apartment’s new and improved outdoor space. On Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Todd Tucker shared a video that showed his newly renovated New Jersey condo. “The whole kitchen has been done over, downstairs has been done over,” he said. “[And] I did the spiral staircase white.” While the clip showed only the interior of the home, he recently shared a look at his new and improved outdoor space.
