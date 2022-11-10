Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to sign with a team by the end of the month
Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams -- which includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers -- as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rumors have been swirling...
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Stock up, down after Giants' 24-16 victory over Texans
The New York Giants upended the Houston Texans, 24-16, in a Week 10 game at MetLife Stadium. The score should have been more unbalanced, but some drops and untimely penalties killed a few offensive drives. There’s still a lot the Giants have to clean up, but they’re winning games they’re...
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Considering 5 Teams
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 NFL season. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. He's reportedly healthy now, though, and hoping to latch onto a playoff contender for the home stretch of the season.
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. To Narrow Down List Of Potential Teams
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes could end with a quarter of the season to go. The free agent wide receiver has a list of NFL teams he hopes to sign with this season — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider offers update on Odell Beckham Jr.
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. will finally sign with an NFL team soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham hopes to sign with a team by the end of November. Schefter names — in this order, if that means anything — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers as potential teams — all contenders — that Beckham could sign with.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)
NOV 12 OBJ VISITS WITH GM Great news ... except the visit wasn't (yet) with the Dallas Cowboys GM. According to Bills standout Von Miller, that visit has occurred by phone in Buffalo. I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,'' Miller said this week. "(Buffalo GM Brandon)...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. suing Nike for $20 million
Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the news a whole lot recently as the current NFL
Jones: Cowboys to Make ‘Compelling Case’ to Beckham Jr.
Dallas has been connected to the free agent receiver in recent weeks.
Kyle Shanahan Has 3-Word Response When Asked About His Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.
The San Francisco 49ers already made the splashiest personnel move of the NFL season when they traded for Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Could they add another big name to the offense? Head coach Kyle Shanahan is at least keeping the door open for the possibility. Shanahan was ...
Complex
Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Free Agency Options & MOON Partnership
All eyes are on Odell Beckham Jr, and truth be told, when are they not on Odell? Since entering the league in 2014, Odell has transcended fame when it comes to NFL players, easily catapulting himself into being one of the most famous faces this league has ever seen. OBJ is bolstering the highest social following of any NFL player including higher than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.
