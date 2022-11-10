ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL insider offers update on Odell Beckham Jr.

It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. will finally sign with an NFL team soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham hopes to sign with a team by the end of November. Schefter names — in this order, if that means anything — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers as potential teams — all contenders — that Beckham could sign with.
Yardbarker

Complex

Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Free Agency Options & MOON Partnership

All eyes are on Odell Beckham Jr, and truth be told, when are they not on Odell? Since entering the league in 2014, Odell has transcended fame when it comes to NFL players, easily catapulting himself into being one of the most famous faces this league has ever seen. OBJ is bolstering the highest social following of any NFL player including higher than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.
