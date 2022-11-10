Read full article on original website
Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Strictly Come Dancing: Tony Adams addresses early exit from reality series
Tony Adams has addressed his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.The former Arsenal football player and his professional partner Katya Jones became the seventh couple to leave the BBC reality competition after he made the decision to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.The pair performed a jive on Saturday night (12 November), which landed them in the bottom two.They were set to face Tyler West and Diane Buswell, but the Dance Off did not go ahead with presenter Tess Daley explaining that Adams had decided to withdraw “due to an injury sustained on Saturday night”.Speaking alongside Jones on the Strictly...
Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis
LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
