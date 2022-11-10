ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
US News and World Report

Soaring U.S. Tech Stocks Leave Some Investors Doubtful Rebound Will Last

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its...
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
blockworks.co

Grim Outlook for Bitcoin, Ether Prices as ‘More Bodies to Surface’

Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle. Crypto analysts are predicting further turbulence for bitcoin and ether prices over the next nine months, as the industry picks up the pieces following the shock collapse of FTX.
money.com

Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring

Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
blockworks.co

Bitcoin Diverges From Tech Stocks as FTX Fallout Continues

Bitcoin’s 30-day rolling correlation with US equities fell to .17 last week — its lowest level since November 2021. Bitcoin is once again diverging from its correlation with equities as traders react to a disappointing earnings season and the latest news on FTX’s bankruptcy filing. The largest...
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.25%, and the Nasdaq gained 8.1%. The U.S. reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in October. Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.

