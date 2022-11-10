Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
US News and World Report
Soaring U.S. Tech Stocks Leave Some Investors Doubtful Rebound Will Last
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its...
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won't have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates.
msn.com
Gold, TIPS, bitcoin and alternative ETFs haven’t been the inflation hedges they were supposed to be
You may want to consider selling your inflation hedges. This coming Thursday’s report on the Consumer Price Index is projected to show U.S. inflation continuing its recent moderating trend (to 7.9%, according to economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal — down from the previous month’s 8.2% annual rate and June’s 9.0% rate).
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
This has been one of the most all-around difficult years for investors in quite some time. The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half century, while the bond market has delivered its worst year on record. But this still isn't as disappointing as the...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher On Cooling Inflation
U.S. Stocks ended sharply higher after inflation data came in below forecasts. The Nasdaq Composite soared 7% to 11,114.15. The S&P 500 gained 208 points, or 5.5%, to 3,956.37. The Dow Industrials added 3.7% to end at 33,715.37. Updated at 12:03 pm EST. U.S. stocks surged higher Thursday, while Treasury...
October Inflation Slows Sharply To 7.7%, Sparking Fed Pivot Bets; Stock Futures Surge
U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, sparking hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's rate plans and trigger a massive move higher for U.S. stocks. The headline consumer price index for the month of October was estimated to have risen...
Wall Street banks turn upbeat on emerging market debt
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are raising their outlook for emerging markets' hard-currency bonds as a slowdown in U.S. rate hikes could provide some breathing space for the embattled asset class.
blockworks.co
Grim Outlook for Bitcoin, Ether Prices as ‘More Bodies to Surface’
Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle. Crypto analysts are predicting further turbulence for bitcoin and ether prices over the next nine months, as the industry picks up the pieces following the shock collapse of FTX.
Dow surges 1,200 points and Wall Street posts its best day in two years as cooling inflation gives investors hope the Fed will slow its rate hikes
Wall Street surged on Thursday and posted its best session in two years after a new report showed US inflation is cooling faster than expected. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 1,201 points, or 3.7 percent, at 33,715. The S&P 500 soared 5.54 percent and the Nasdaq roared up 7.35 percent.
money.com
Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
blockworks.co
Bitcoin Diverges From Tech Stocks as FTX Fallout Continues
Bitcoin’s 30-day rolling correlation with US equities fell to .17 last week — its lowest level since November 2021. Bitcoin is once again diverging from its correlation with equities as traders react to a disappointing earnings season and the latest news on FTX’s bankruptcy filing. The largest...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.25%, and the Nasdaq gained 8.1%. The U.S. reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in October. Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.
