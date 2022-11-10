Read full article on original website
Bills fans weather a rollercoaster game against the Minnesota Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings was a game Bills Mafia won’t soon forget. Fans we caught up with after the game was experiencing a wide range of emotions. Many were disappointed and others optimistic about the future. Bills fans held...
Sullivan: Bills’ harrowing loss to Vikings puts belief to the test
After six years, I’ve learned not to expect any great revelations from Sean McDermott in press conferences. But one thing you learn over time is that the Bills’ head coach often shows up on the dais with an agenda. The agenda could not have been more evident after...
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to take on the Vikings at 1 p.m.
Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed...
