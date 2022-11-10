Read full article on original website
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking...
Schoolyard Roots awarded $10,000 grant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Southeastern Grocers Inc. recently awarded 30 $10,000 grants to dozens of nonprofits for racial justice and social equity efforts as well as addressing disparities and food insecurity. One of the recipients is The Tuscaloosa non-profit group Schoolyard Roots. That non-profit emphasizes the importance of gardening education...
Alabama completes comeback, beats Ole Miss 30-24
OXFORD, Miss. (WBRC) –After trailing 10-0 to start the game, Alabama turned Saturday’s game against Ole Miss into a shootout as the Tide left Oxford with a 30-24 win. The Rebels received the ball first and came out firing, gaining 66 yards on 10 plays. However, Ole Miss failed to gain the necessary two yards on 4th down in Alabama territory.
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
What’s next for outgoing Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an all familiar question in Northport right now - what’s next for Mayor Bobby Herndon?. Herndon shocked the town and his own city council by resigning in the middle of a council meeting last week. Mayor Herndon says he’s not looking back. He’s...
See next week’s Round 3 football playoff pairings in the AHSAA, AISA
There are multiple rematches in the third round of the playoffs next week. In Class 7A, two rematches will determine who plays for the state title as Hoover hosts Thompson in the north and Central-Phenix City hosts Auburn in the south. Other rematches on tap include St. Paul’s at Theodore...
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial involving Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
2 shot, at least 1 critically, after vehicle pulls up and fires outside Midfield business Friday night
Two people were wounded, including one with life-threatening injuries, after they were shot Friday night outside a Midfield business, police said. The victims were standing outside a business in the 1400 block of Woodward Road in Midfield when a car pulled up and fired rounds just before 5 p.m. Friday, said Police Chief Jesse Bell.
Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report
An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
UPDATE: Pinson man killed in single-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pinson man on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Daniel Maurice Seward was the driver and lone occupant of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that had left the roadway, struck an embankment […]
