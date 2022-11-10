Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Wagner chief Prigozhin defends brutal killing video
The head of private Russian military group Wagner has defended a brutal video apparently showing the death of a mercenary who defected to Ukraine. Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said unverified footage of Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, being struck with a sledgehammer was "a dog's death for a dog". The convicted murderer...
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians in retaliation.
‘End this barbaric war’: Rishi Sunak confronts Russia over Ukraine at G20 summit
Rishi Sunak has delivered a sharp rebuke to Russia at the G20summit of world leaders in Indonesia, telling Vladimir Putin to “end this barbaric war”.Facing Putin’s foreign secretary Sergei Lavrov across the conference table, Mr Sunak denounced the invasion of Ukraine as “illegal” and described Russia’s weaponization of food and energy supplies as “unacceptable”.It was the first time a UK prime minister has gone face-to-face with a representative of the Moscow regime since the start of the invasion in February, and came a day after Mr Sunak described Putin’s Russia as a “pariah state”.Mr Lavrov has been isolated at...
BBC
Kherson: Inside the city liberated from the Russians
On Friday, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson for the first time since Russia began its occupation of the city in March. Moscow had - just over a month ago - proclaimed it as Russia's administrative capital for the Kherson region, following the illegal annexation of four regions in September. At the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Celebration in Kherson - but war 'far from over'
Ukrainian officials have warned "the war is not over" after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, even as celebrations continue over the weekend. Cheering crowds welcomed Ukrainian troops to the city - the only regional capital taken by Moscow since February - on Friday. Similarly jubilant scenes were reported in other regions...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia guilty of war crimes in Kherson, says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that investigators have uncovered more than 400 war crimes in areas of Kherson abandoned by Russian forces as they retreated. Mr Zelensky said the bodies of civilians and soldiers had been found. The BBC has been unable to verify the allegations. Moscow denies its troops...
BBC
Only 21, but on Ukraine's front line 'to keep heroes alive'
In southern Ukraine, the city of Kherson has been liberated, but in the east, close to the Russian border, fighting still rages and casualties mount. In a trauma centre under daily Russian shelling, a dedicated team of medics - many of whom volunteered for service at the start of the war - are saving lives. The BBC spent almost a week with them.
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Zelensky's Kherson warning, war letters and watermelon
A "long and difficult path" remains for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, days after Russian forces withdrew from Kherson. But "step by step, we are moving towards all the occupied territories of our country", he told soldiers on a surprise visit to the southern city. Losing Kherson is a...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Ukraine war: 'Long and difficult path' ahead - Zelensky in Kherson
A "long and difficult path" lies ahead despite the liberation of Kherson from Russian control, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. But Ukraine is "moving forward", he told soldiers on a visit to the city. Losing the southern city is a major setback for Russia - though Moscow insists it...
BBC
Istiklal Street: Istanbul's beating heart reels from deadly blast
The video was short, but graphic. Sunday-afternoon crowds suddenly scattered by the sound of an explosion. Orange flames and black smoke rising into the air as people ran for their lives. Hours later, Istiklal Street is busy again. Two tables have been placed on either side of the street, draped...
BBC
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest
A court in Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for taking part in the protests that have engulfed the country, state media say. A Revolutionary Court in Tehran found the defendant, who was not named, had set fire to a government facility and was guilty of "enmity against God".
BBC
Celebrations in Ukraine after 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson
We've been seeing more celebrations today in Odesa and Kyiv following Russia's withdrawal from Kherson - the only regional capital taken since the war began. In Kyiv, a city of power cuts, where street lamps have gone dark, Russia's retreat from Kherson has sparked celebration. News of this significant Ukrainian...
