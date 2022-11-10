Read full article on original website
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NFL World Not Happy With Kirk Cousins' Performance Today
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have played like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for most of the 2022 season. Today is different, though. Cousins and the Vikings are looking pretty bad against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Cousins, especially, has had some throws he'd like to have back.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory
No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
thecomeback.com
Major Josh Allen injury update revealed
The Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in a potential Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last week’s loss to the New York Jets. An injury to Allen’s throwing arm has had him listed as “questionable” heading into the showdown.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral
Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills, Vikings Finish
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Game of the Year in the National Football League. Buffalo led Minnesota for most of Sunday afternoon's contest, only for the Vikings to storm all the way back (almost, anyway) thanks in part to an insane catch by Justin Jefferson.
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
