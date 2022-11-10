LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night. The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout. Kris Bankston scored 17 points and Gilbert Brown added 13 for Norfolk State, which lost to a top-10 team for the second straight game. The Spartans (2-2) fell 87-70 at No. 5 Baylor last Friday in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament matchup last March. Clark made five 3-pointers as the Bruins were 11 of 25 from behind the arc.

