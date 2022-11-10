The Kansas City Chiefs attempted to claim a player released by an AFC West rival. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs were among eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers DT Jerry Tillery. The former first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, who have very high waiver priority given their poor record this season. The other six teams to place a claim besides Kansas City and Las Vegas were the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and the New York Giants.

