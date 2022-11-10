Conneaut Grad Snider One of Four Clarion U. Volleyball Players to Earn PSAC West VB Honors; Selfridge Second-Team

Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
PIAA Moves Site of Mercyhurst Prep Boys Soccer Semifinal Game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Due to the projected forecast of snow, the PIAA has moved the site of Mercyhurst Prep’s PIAA Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinal against Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. The game, originally scheduled for Somerset High School, has been moved to Norwin High School in North...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Championships, 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its football brackets for its three championship games, as well as subregional games involving Meadville and McDowell. The Class 1A championship between No. 1 Eisenhower and No. 2 Reynolds will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the Class 2A championship between No. 1 Farrell and No. 2 Sharpsville will be played at Wilmington High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Class 3A championship between No. 1 Grove City and No. 6 Slippery Rock will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: D10 Class 1A Football Semifinal – Eisenhower vs. Cambridge Springs
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower takes on Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class 1A football semifinal from Warren’s War Memorial Field. Andy Close and Cody Elms will be on the call. Watch the game above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Eisenhower Rallies For Berth In D10 1A Title Game; Will Face Reynolds; Farrell, Sharpsville Advance in 2A; Meadville Rolls
WARREN, Pa. – Cambridge Springs led for nearly all of Saturday’s District 10 Class 1A semifinal against Eisenhower, but the Knights came up with an answer when it mattered the most. Rewatch the game:. Trailing 20-19, Benji Bauer’s 58-yard touchdown run with 2:59 to play gave Eisenhower (11-0)...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Oswayo Valley Advance to PIAA 1A Volleyball Semifinals; TJ Ends Conneaut’s Season
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Who knows what might have happened to Maplewood’s season if it wasn’t for McKenna Crawford’s serving in the first set of a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) win over Homer-Center in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock High School.
d9and10sports.com
Listen Live: D9 2A Football Championship Game Brookville vs. Central Clarion
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Listen live as Brookville takes on Central Clarion in the District 9 Class 2A championship game from Karns City’s Diehl Stadium. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call on an old-school audio-only broadcast. Just click the play button above or below like you...
d9and10sports.com
Central Clarion Secures First D9 Title in Program’s Fourth Year by Beating Brookville in 2A
KARNS CITY, Pa. – When the Clarion and Clarion-Limestone football programs were merged to form one team, a team that eventually became known as the Central Clarion Wildcats, in 2019 there was immediate discussion on how the two traditional powerhouses would, could, win District 9 titles. Relisten to the...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood/Homer Center VB; Port/Keystone, Ike/Cambridge; C. Clarion/Brookville (Audio Only) FB Saturday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL sports network will be broadcasting a quartet of games (three football, one volleyball) on Saturday. Games to be featured include the Maplewood/Homer Center PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal volleyball match, the Port Allegany/Keystone D9 Class 1A football semifinal, the Eisenhower/Cambridge Springs D10 Class 1A football semifinal, and the Central Clarion/Brookville D9 Class 2A football championship game, the latter of which will be an audio-only broadcast.
d9and10sports.com
There will be a New Champion in D9 1A Football as Brockway Tops 2-time Defending Champ Redbank in Semifinals
DuBOIS, Pa. – The second crack at the two-time defending champions was definitely a charm for the Brockway Rovers, who rode a couple big pass completions, but mostly the power running of Jendy Cuello in a 7-3 D9 Class 1A semifinal win over Redbank Valley at E.J. Mansell Stadium Saturday afternoon.
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
erienewsnow.com
First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash
New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
27 First News
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
WFMJ.com
OSHP vehicle involved in accident on State Route 11 in Liberty Twp.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol car and another vehicle are involved in an accident on State Route 11 in the northbound lanes, just north of I-80 in Liberty Township in Trumbull Co. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch, the crash happened at 12:53 pm Friday. The cause of...
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
Local fire department mourns death of firefighter
The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after his unexpected passing.
erienewsnow.com
Jumping into the Annual Polar Plunge
Hundreds of people braced the 40 degree temperatures of Lake Erie on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics. Karly Heath, the Stewardship Manager and Law Enforcement Liaison for Special Olympics said, "It's heartwarming first and foremast and it goes to a great cause and this type of event gives right back to our athletes and it means the world to them."
Comments / 0