Clarion, PA

Conneaut Grad Snider One of Four Clarion U. Volleyball Players to Earn PSAC West VB Honors; Selfridge Second-Team

By Andy Close
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
d9and10sports.com

PIAA Moves Site of Mercyhurst Prep Boys Soccer Semifinal Game

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Due to the projected forecast of snow, the PIAA has moved the site of Mercyhurst Prep’s PIAA Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinal against Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. The game, originally scheduled for Somerset High School, has been moved to Norwin High School in North...
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Championships, 4A, 6A Subregionals

SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its football brackets for its three championship games, as well as subregional games involving Meadville and McDowell. The Class 1A championship between No. 1 Eisenhower and No. 2 Reynolds will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the Class 2A championship between No. 1 Farrell and No. 2 Sharpsville will be played at Wilmington High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Class 3A championship between No. 1 Grove City and No. 6 Slippery Rock will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
SHARON, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood/Homer Center VB; Port/Keystone, Ike/Cambridge; C. Clarion/Brookville (Audio Only) FB Saturday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL sports network will be broadcasting a quartet of games (three football, one volleyball) on Saturday. Games to be featured include the Maplewood/Homer Center PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal volleyball match, the Port Allegany/Keystone D9 Class 1A football semifinal, the Eisenhower/Cambridge Springs D10 Class 1A football semifinal, and the Central Clarion/Brookville D9 Class 2A football championship game, the latter of which will be an audio-only broadcast.
WARREN, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36

ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
WAMPUM, PA
erienewsnow.com

First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash

New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
MEADVILLE, PA
27 First News

How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?

There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Jumping into the Annual Polar Plunge

Hundreds of people braced the 40 degree temperatures of Lake Erie on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics. Karly Heath, the Stewardship Manager and Law Enforcement Liaison for Special Olympics said, "It's heartwarming first and foremast and it goes to a great cause and this type of event gives right back to our athletes and it means the world to them."

