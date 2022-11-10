ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin.

Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically unable to perform list after Week 7. Verrett, 31, sustained a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

It marked the third season of his eight-year career in which he played exactly one game due to injuries.

In seven seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17) and Niners (2019-21), Verrett has recorded 145 tackles, seven interceptions and 26 pass breakups across 40 career games (36 starts). He was a Pro Bowler in 2015. --Field Level Media

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
