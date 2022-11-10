Read full article on original website
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at Salt Lake City park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he assaulted two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City. The investigation began just after 7:20 a.m. on Monday when police received a call about a fight between a group of people in the park's parking lot, located at 840 North Beck Street.
Donate to Tooele County School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Tooele County School District to collect donations on Monday, Nov. 14. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle...
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
Video captures thief stealing from non-profit in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A surveillance camera captured the moment a thief was spotted stealing a large container from a non-profit organization in West Jordan. Pretty Tough Ladies is dedicated to empowering and helping women escaping domestic violence. They also help women who are in recovery or who are struggling with mental health, since sometimes that goes hand-in-hand.
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
Crews responding to an off-campus natural gas line rupture in Logan
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews are responding to an off-campus natural gas line rupture in Logan. Officials said the incident was reported in the area of 1400 North 800 East a short time after 6:30 p.m. The leak is said to be coming from a five to eight-inch line,...
Overdue snowmobiler found in 'great condition' after 3 hour search in Wasatch County
HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out after family member became concerned about an overdue snowmobiler who went into the backcountry area by himself. Crews were dispatched to the Mill Hollow Reservoir area, about 24 miles east of Heber, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials with...
Cabin a total loss after officials respond to fire above Midway
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Wasatch Fire officials said they are investigating after a cabin was lost to a fire above Midway. They said the fire occurred in a remote area near Guardsman/ Bonanza Flats. More from 2News. Officials first shared that the fire was active and firefighters were...
GALLERY: Korean War Veterans honored during 67th annual Veterans Day Concert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday night was the 67th Annual Veterans Day Concert. The show was held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This year's show honored the Korean War Veterans. The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army band played and a combined Granite School...
Talkin' Utes: 10th Ranked Utah Gearing up for the Ducks
November 13, 2022 — KUTV - The Utes have a massive game with Oregon Saturday night in Eugene and the winner will go to the Pac12 Championship Game. On this edition of Talkin' Utes, DJ and PK talk with Karene Reid and Micah Bernard about the showdown. One of them has a very specific memory of last year's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium that surpasses even his Rose Bowl memories. Plus, Karene lists all the ways his name has been mispronounced. Watch Talkin' Utes right here and join Cam Rising and Clark Phillips III next Sunday night at 11 after the Oregon game.
Weber St. concludes mastery of Idaho St. with 45-7 bashing
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Dontae McMillan ran for 139 yards and a touchdown and Weber State beat Idaho State 45-7 on Saturday. The Wildcats (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky) rebounded from last week's 33-30 defeat against conference leader Sacramento State...
Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no...
