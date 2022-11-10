Just weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast of Florida, Floridians and insurers face Hurricane Nicole’s arrival — and its costs.

Read full article on original website
Drivers should take caution as 1st winter weather alert of season covers KC metro
The first snowfall event of the season is expected to hit the Kansas City metro, including Clay County, Monday, Nov. 14. “Snow should begin by later this evening (around 9 p.m. or so across the KC metro) and exit from west to east Tuesday morning,” states a Monday morning tweet from the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
Attorneys, law enforcement unsure how recreational marijuana will affect Missouri policing
ST. LOUIS — Missourians will be able to buy recreational marijuana by early February, but both attorneys and police are unsure what the drug’s legalization means for police departments, officers and residents. Attorneys speculated that charges for driving while intoxicated could rise as the use of marijuana increases....
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
