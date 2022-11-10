Read full article on original website
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
Kevin Kelly Reveals New American Wrestling Promotion, First Event Details, Logo Released
NJPW play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he is involved with a new American wrestling promotion called American eXcellence Wrestling, one that he has a financial stake in. Kelly adds that the first event will take place on January 7th from the historic Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse. His...
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
Jay Lethal Believes He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or He Gets Fired
AEW star and former ROH world champion Jay Lethal recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on previously working for IMPACT and ROH, how he thinks he would still be there if he didn’t get fired, and how he believes he will be with AEW until he gets or the company closes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
Former WWE Referee Recalls Getting A Bonus For Genuine 3-Count In CM Punk Match
On an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012, CM Punk squared off against Jack Swagger. The match may go unnoticed in history, but it is notable for how it ended as Swagger was counted out for the pinfall defeat despite appearing to raise his shoulder just before the three count.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/18/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Louisville, KY to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE NXT House Show Results From Orlando, FL 11/12/22
Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Orlando, FL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. Grayson Waller is in the ring and sets up a match. Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon,...
First War Games Team Finalized for WWE Survivor Series, Numbers Advantage To Be Decided Next Week
Team Damage CTRL has been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley revealed on tonight’s RAW that she will be the fifth member of Team Damage CTRL for the 5 vs. 5 War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Ripley joins Bayley, Nikki Cross and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the team.
Top Stars Set for WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor is now official for WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW saw Styles cut a backstage promo on how it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. He challenged Balor to a singles match at Survivor Series to end it all, and Balor later accepted.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. *New NWA Champion Tyrus to appear. *NWA TV champion Jordan Clearwater’s first title defense vs. Mims. *Aron Stevens cs....
Update on WWE Airing the 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops special will air on Saturday, December 17 on FOX. The special episode is being branded as the 20th Anniversary of the event. PWInsider adds that the timeslot will depend on the local market. As noted, the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
New WWE NXT Matches Revealed for This Week, Updated Card
New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
Will Ospreay Pitches For AEW Star To Join His United Empire Faction
Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Champion, has made a pitch to a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction. Following his betrayal of Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS in October 2020, Ospreay formed the United Empire. Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Gideon Gray, Akira Francesco, TJP, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, and Ospreay make up the group.
